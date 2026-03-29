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Sharjah Police handle 40,000 calls during bad weather

Emergency teams respond swiftly as operations continue without disruption

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Round-the-clock monitoring ensured quick handling of emergencies.
Round-the-clock monitoring ensured quick handling of emergencies.

Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police handled more than 40,000 calls during the recent adverse weather conditions across the UAE, reflecting a high level of preparedness and rapid emergency response.

Brigadier Mohammed Rahma Al Ghazal, Director of the Operations Centre Department, said a total of 40,647 calls were received, including 33,693 emergency callsthrough 999 and 6,954 non-emergency calls via 901.

He noted that the Central Operations Room managed all reports in line with the highest standards of efficiency and speed, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of security services despite challenging weather conditions.

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Integrated response system

Al Ghazal said the operations centre relied on an integrated system to swiftly receive, assess and direct calls to the relevant units, helping reduce the impact of the weather situation and maintain smooth traffic movement across the emirate.

Increased patrols, 24/7 monitoring

Sharjah Police intensified the deployment of security and traffic patrols across major roads, intersections and key areas, alongside round-the-clock field monitoring.

These efforts were carried out in coordination with strategic partners and relevant authorities, enhancing the speed of response and enabling immediate handling of reports.

Safety reminder

Authorities urged residents to remain cautious during weather fluctuations, adhere to safe driving practices and follow official safety guidelines.

Residents are encouraged to contact 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies, supporting ongoing efforts to protect the community and ensure public safety.

Related Topics:
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