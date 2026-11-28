Residents can estimate savings from everyday changes in a flat or villa
Dubai: Cutting two minutes from a daily shower could save about 20 litres of water. Hanging a load of washing on a line or rack could save three to six kilowatt-hours of electricity.
Both estimates feature in an interactive tool from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) that helps residents see which changes would make a difference in their homes.
The tool, called My Sustainable Living Pledge, lets people who live in flats or villas choose habits they could change and estimate the savings.
Some require little effort. Turning off the tap while brushing teeth, for example, could save up to six litres of water for every minute the tap would otherwise run.
For air conditioning, DEWA recommends a thermostat setting of 24°C or higher. Raising the setting by just 1°C can cut the electricity used for cooling by up to 5 per cent.
The authority also advises cleaning filters regularly. Clogged filters restrict airflow and can reduce a unit’s efficiency by 10 per cent or more.
For households replacing conventional light bulbs, LEDs last longer and can use up to 85 per cent less electricity.
In the bathroom, DEWA estimates that fitting water-saving devices such as aerators to taps, showers and hand-held bidet sprays can improve water efficiency at those outlets by 30 to 50 per cent.