Dubai announces massive plans to tackle rain: Lakes, pumps and personnel ready

Dubai Municipality reveals round-the-clock teams, equipment and drainage readiness
Dubai: Dubai Municipality (DM) on Thursday evening said it is ready for the rainy season, with teams, machinery and systems working around the clock to keep residents, visitors and property safe.
The announcement comes as the UAE heads into a cooler, more changeable weekend.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), clouds are expected to build over eastern and northern parts of the country, with a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will also begin to drop gradually.
DM has activated what it describes as a comprehensive, proactive response system, covering operational and technical plans, maintenance and cleaning of stormwater drainage networks and inlets, and preparations at wastewater treatment plants.
The municipality’s field teams, equipment and operational systems have also been strengthened to respond quickly to emergency reports, manage rainwater accumulation and adapt to changing weather conditions.
The field force includes 675 specialised personnel and nearly 1,100 units of equipment and machinery supporting the response.
The line-up includes 200 water tankers, 300 diesel pumps to manage rainwater accumulation, 200 vehicles, 10 temporary water collection lakes to hold rainwater, three jetting units, 13 water recycling units, three generators and 24 cranes.
The aim is to keep essential services and operations running across the emirate, whatever the skies bring.
Residents heading out this weekend should keep an eye on the weather and follow official updates.
While the NCM on Thursday said no hail has been forecast so far, humid nights could bring fog or mist through Monday morning, so motorists are urged to drive carefully, keep a safe distance and follow speed limits when visibility drops.