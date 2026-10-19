Police and partners review drainage systems, alternate routes and emergency response plans
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have reviewed emergency plans for heavy rain and potential flooding ahead of the 2026-27 rainy season, focusing on drainage networks, alternative roads and measures to ensure essential services remain operational during severe weather.
The force's Crisis and Disaster Management Department, part of the Central Operations Sector, brought together government entities and strategic partners for a joint discussion on emergency preparedness and coordination.
The meeting examined several scenarios involving heavy rainfall and water accumulation, including the readiness of stormwater drainage networks, the allocation of personnel and equipment, and the identification of critical locations and alternative routes.
Brigadier Ahmed Nasser Al Kindi, Director of the Crisis and Disaster Management Department, stressed that early preparation and clearly defined responsibilities among relevant authorities are essential to an effective emergency response.
He highlighted the need for faster information sharing, coordinated decision-making and efficient use of available resources to ensure authorities can respond to different weather scenarios while protecting lives and property.
Al Kindi also underscored the importance of anticipating potential challenges and establishing preventive measures before, during and after severe weather events.
The discussions addressed the readiness of participating agencies and the steps needed to maintain essential services when heavy rain disrupts roads or causes water to accumulate in vulnerable areas.