Dubai Police activate emergency weather plan as heavy rains test city readiness

Dubai Police step up operations and public safety measures during unstable weather
Dubai: Dubai Police have activated a comprehensive emergency response plan to deal with the current low-pressure weather system, focusing on coordination, technology deployment and increased field readiness to safeguard the public, a senior official said.
Brigadier Turki Abdulrahman bin Fares, Director of the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police, said the force had prepared for the unstable weather conditions through several operational pillars, beginning with advance coordination with strategic partners and the development of response plans to address rainwater accumulation and potential disruptions.
He said readiness levels at the command and control centre had been raised to maximum operational capacity, alongside the introduction of specialised digital platforms to monitor conditions across the emirate.
Among these is a platform dedicated to tracking flooded streets and intersections, with data also integrated into navigation applications such as Waze to help the public identify safe and accessible routes.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Another platform has been launched to receive assistance requests directly from the public, enabling faster response times and more efficient deployment of emergency teams.
On the ground, Dubai Police have intensified patrol deployment across major intersections and known waterlogging locations to redirect traffic towards safer roads.
Search and rescue teams have also been placed on heightened alert to respond immediately to emergency incidents linked to the weather conditions.
Brigadier bin Fares urged the public to use the emergency number 999 strictly for urgent cases, while non-emergency enquiries should be directed to the 901 call centre.