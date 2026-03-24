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UAE rain: After days of storms, here’s when more showers are expected this week

More rain forecast after recent thunderstorms, what to expect next

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE rain: After days of storms, here’s when more showers are expected this week
Afra Al Nofeli/ Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Rain is expected to continue across the UAE until Friday after two days of heavy downpours and thunderstorms brought some of the most significant rainfall of the season, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The unsettled weather, driven by strong convective cloud formation, brought moderate to heavy rain to large parts of the country, accompanied by lightning, thunder and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

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NCM said rainfall of varying intensity is expected to continue intermittently across different regions until the end of the week.

On Tuesday, showers were expected in scattered areas throughout the day, with rainfall likely to focus on western and southern regions during the evening. 

Conditions on Wednesday are forecast to bring further scattered rain during the daytime, with chances decreasing overnight.

Rainfall is expected to continue on Thursday from morning until evening, particularly over northern and eastern regions, before new cloud formations move in from the west overnight towards Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi and coastal areas, continuing into Friday morning.

By Friday, rain is expected to affect northern, eastern and inland regions including Al Ain, with further showers possible through the afternoon and evening.

Over the past two days, rainfall of varying intensity was recorded across the country, with many residents welcoming the cooler weather after months of dry conditions.

According to the NCM, the highest rainfall was recorded in Al Manama in Ajman at 93.3mm, followed by Ghayathi in Al Dhafra at 91mm, and Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi at 88.2mm. Mohammed bin Zayed City recorded 78.7mm, while Al Ruwais saw 75.7mm.

The lowest temperature recorded during the weather spell was 12.4°C at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah early on Monday.

Authorities have urged the public to follow safety guidance during unstable weather, particularly when driving in reduced visibility or near flood-prone areas.

The Ministry of Interior advised residents to limit travel during severe weather, reduce driving speeds and maintain safe distances between vehicles. It also urged people to remain indoors during hailstorms unless absolutely necessary and to secure outdoor property.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority also reassured residents that thunder sounds associated with the weather system are normal and that alerts would be issued through the national early warning system if needed.

Abu Dhabi Police said variable speed limits had been activated on several major roads to enhance safety, while municipalities continued to deploy drainage teams and water tankers to remove rainwater from low-lying areas.

Authorities also advised motorists to avoid valleys, open areas and elevated ground during thunderstorms, and urged the public to avoid swimming or diving during rough sea conditions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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