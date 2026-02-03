GOLD/FOREX
Weather forecast: Rain, clouds and rough seas across UAE until Monday

Intermittent showers expected through Monday as troughs pass over the country

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Balaram Menon/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE is set to experience a spell of unsettled weather from Wednesday through to Monday morning, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, as weak upper-level troughs pass over the country at intervals, accompanied by surface low-pressure systems.

From Wednesday to Friday, cloud formations are expected to develop across parts of the country, with intermittent rainfall likely, particularly over northern and eastern regions. Most showers are forecast to be light, though they may occasionally become moderate.

Weather conditions are expected to shift again from Saturday until Monday morning, as cloud bands move towards the UAE, bringing further intermittent rain to some coastal, northern and eastern areas.

The meteorological authority said both phases of the system will be accompanied by a relative drop in temperatures, especially at night and in the early morning hours. North-westerly winds are also expected to strengthen at times, leading to rougher sea conditions.

