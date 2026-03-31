National Center of Meteorology issued a rain alert for scattered areas across the country
Dubai: Showers hit parts of the UAE, including Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, with authorities urging drivers to remain cautious.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a rain alert for scattered areas across the UAE, cautioning residents about convective cloud formation that is bringing light to moderate rainfall heavy at times accompanied by fresh to strong winds capable of raising dust.
Scattered showers have been reported across Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah, while Dubai is seeing light rainfall in several localities, including DIP 2, Al Quoz, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Al Warsan.
Residents in affected areas are advised to stay cautious on the roads, as wet conditions combined with reduced visibility from dust can make driving particularly hazardous.
The alert is in effect from 7.20am on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, until 12.20am on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.
This morning, the lowest temperature recorded in the country was 12°C at Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 12.30 UAE local time.
Dubai Police welcomed the rain but reminded drivers that road safety is a shared responsibility. Motorists are urged to:
Check their vehicle before setting off.
Monitor speed and maintain safe distances.
Follow traffic rules and drive attentively in rainy conditions.
Abu Dhabi Police also urged motorists to exercise caution and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on electronic boards, highlighting the importance of safe driving in wet weather.
Sharjah Police called on drivers to be careful, maintain safe distances, reduce speed, and avoid valleys and dams during rain to ensure safety.
Authorities across the UAE continue to monitor weather conditions, and the public is advised to stay alert while traveling during the rainy period.
Check your vehicle before driving:
Ensure brakes, tires, and lights are working properly.
Check the windshield washer fluid level.
Make sure wipers are in good condition.
Clean windows, mirrors, and headlights to improve visibility.
Maintain safe distances:
Increase the gap between your vehicle and the one in front to allow more reaction time.
Drive carefully and control speed:
Keep within speed limits and reduce speed gradually on wet roads.
Avoid overtaking or accelerating quickly; wet surfaces reduce brake efficiency.
Follow traffic rules:
Obey traffic lights and avoid sudden starts at green lights.
Pay attention to emergency or warning signs, especially near tunnels or flooded areas.
Use lights wisely:
Turn on headlights and allow extra space for other vehicles.
Use fog lights if necessary, but avoid high beams in fog or rain.
Quad/hazard lights should be used only in emergencies.
Plan for delays:
Be patient and allow extra travel time as rain can slow traffic.
Avoid flooded areas:
Steer clear of stagnant or flowing water; it may be deeper than it appears.
If water is too deep or flowing rapidly, turn back and find an alternative route.
Parking and stopping:
Do not stop on the road or near lanes to avoid collisions from vehicles behind.
Intersection caution:
Watch for slippery surfaces where oil mixes with water, especially at junctions.
Tunnels and wet areas:
Stay in your lane in tunnels; markings may be hard to see.
After passing through deep water or wet tunnels, test brakes at low speed to ensure effectiveness.