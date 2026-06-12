Dubai: Thick smoke rose over the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Tebnit on Friday after Israeli airstrikes hit buildings in the area, according to video footage circulating online and reports from the ground. The strikes are the latest in the escalating conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Kfar Tebnit, located near Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, has been among several areas affected by recent Israeli military operations. Footage showed large plumes of smoke rising above residential neighbourhoods following the attacks.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the Kfar Tebnit strike, while tensions across the region remain high amid fears of further escalation.

Tehran said Friday it had not reached a final decision on a deal to end the Middle East war, despite US President Donald Trump claiming an agreement could be signed in days and cancelling threatened strikes on Iran.

Trump's statements fuelled a stock market rally and tanked oil prices, again spurring hopes a resolution was nearing in the war triggered by US-Israeli strikes in February.

Video: AFP