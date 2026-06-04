Operation Southern Spear conducts lethal strike on suspected drug boat in Eastern Pacific
US military forces carried out a lethal kinetic strike on Wednesday on a vessel operated by what it designated as terrorist organisations engaged in narco-trafficking along known routes in the Eastern Pacific, killing two individuals, US Southern Command (SouthCom) announced Thursday.
The operation, directed by SouthCom commander Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear as part of ongoing counter-narco-terrorism efforts under Operation Southern Spear. No US personnel were harmed, according to the command.
The strike is the latest in a series of kinetic actions under Operation Southern Spear, a US military campaign launched in late 2025 under the Trump administration to disrupt drug trafficking networks, particularly those linked to fentanyl and other narcotics flowing toward the United States.
Joint Task Force Southern Spear coordinates maritime interdictions, intelligence-driven strikes, and partner nation support across the SouthCom area of responsibility, which covers Latin America and the Caribbean.
SouthCom has reported multiple similar lethal strikes in recent weeks, often targeting fast-moving vessels on trafficking corridors.
The June 3 action was documented in an unclassified video released by the command showing a boat moving at speed before a large explosion engulfs it.
The command described the targets as "narco-terrorists" linked to "designated terrorist organisations" transiting established smuggling routes.
Critics, including some social media users reacting to the post, have questioned the transparency of evidence, rules of engagement in international waters, and potential legal implications, while supporters praise the operations as "necessary" to stem the flow of drugs killing Americans.
Donovan, a Marine infantry and special operations veteran who assumed command of SouthCom in February 2026, has emphasised aggressive action against transnational criminal networks as a core priority in congressional testimony and public statements.
Previous SouthCom press releases detailed prior strikes and Operation Southern Spear.
The Pentagon has not immediately released additional details on the vessel's origin, cargo, or specific affiliations beyond the command's statement.