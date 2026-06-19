Dubai: Thousands of Lebanese civilians crossed the Qasmieh bridge between Tyre and Sidon as they fled southern Lebanon following renewed Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 18 people, according to local reports. The escalation triggered panic, with long queues of vehicles moving north toward safer areas as families abandoned homes amid fears of further attacks.

Despite a US-brokered deal involving former US President Donald Trump and Iran aimed at easing regional tensions, fresh violence has continued to erupt across southern Lebanon, undermining hopes of stability.

The Israeli military also reported casualties among its soldiers, deepening concerns over widening cross-border conflict.

Video: AFP