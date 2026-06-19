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Lebanese civilians flee south as strikes intensify despite ceasefire hopes

The Israeli military also reported casualties among its soldiers

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Thousands of Lebanese civilians crossed the Qasmieh bridge between Tyre and Sidon as they fled southern Lebanon following renewed Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 18 people, according to local reports. The escalation triggered panic, with long queues of vehicles moving north toward safer areas as families abandoned homes amid fears of further attacks.

Despite a US-brokered deal involving former US President Donald Trump and Iran aimed at easing regional tensions, fresh violence has continued to erupt across southern Lebanon, undermining hopes of stability.

The Israeli military also reported casualties among its soldiers, deepening concerns over widening cross-border conflict.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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