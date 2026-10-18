Data from fäm Property compares new leases for the nine months of 2026 from January to September with the same period last year. They record rents in Palm Jumeirah dropping to about 15 per cent, Downtown 11 per cent, Marsa Dubai 7.7 per cent, Business Bay 5.9 per cent and Dubai Creek Harbour 5.8 per cent. According to their data it's the small units or studio apartments that had dropped the most, with Business Bay studio rents down 18 per cent since January.