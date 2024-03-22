For teenagers looking to be employed at a private sector organisation, they would be required to provide a written consent from their parent or guardian. Also, as per the UAE Labour Law, certain other conditions need to be met if a company wishes to apply for a juvenile work permit. This includes a reduced number of working hours, compared to an adult employee (a maximum of six hours per day) and the fact that juveniles cannot be employed for hazardous or hard work. To read more about what the new UAE Labour Law – Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 – says about employing juveniles in the workforce, read our guide here.