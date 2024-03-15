What is the ‘Work Bundle’? Benefits of the service

Through this bundled service, you will get the following benefits as a UAE based company:

• Eight services on one platform, including the following:

1. Work permit and residency issuance.

2. Medical fitness test.

3. Work permit and residency renewal.

4. Fingerprinting for ID issuance.

5. Work permit and residency cancellation.

• Five days to complete the visa and work permit process, instead of 30 days.

• The ability to use one platform instead of five different websites.

• Number of required documents reduced from 16 to five.

• Reduces the number of visits to government departments from seven to two visits.

Which government departments are involved?

Through the ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform, you will be able to access services from the following federal and local government entities:

• Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

• General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD).

• Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

• Dubai Health.

• Digital Dubai.

• Insurance Pool.

• Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

How to use the new ‘Work Bundle’ Service

A video posted by DET, on March 15, on its official X platform, explained how Dubai-based companies can use the platform and how the entire process has been streamlined. Here is what your experience will be like through the Invest In Dubai platform:

1. Log in to the Invest in Dubai platform, using your companies log in credentials and simply upload an application form with the employee’s details. You will also need to upload the job contract.

2. Once you have completed these steps, you will receive a notification that the work permit and insurance have been successfully issued.

3. The employee can then come to the UAE on the entry permit that has been issued. Once they enter the country, you will receive a notification about their entry through the same platform.

4. Once they have landed, you can also book an appointment for the employees’ medical checkups through the platform.

5. Finally, you can book an appointment online for their Emirates ID fingerprint scan.

6. Once that’s done, the employee’s Emirates ID will be delivered to the address that you have provided.

Wider availability coming soon