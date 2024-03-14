Dubai: Did you just give a road test but found out you failed it? In Dubai, you can file an appeal if you disagree with the assessment, through the Roads and Transport Authority.
Here's how it works:
Who can appeal?
Only trainees who have failed the light vehicle road test are eligible.
How much time do I have to file the appeal?
You have just two working days from your test date to submit the appeal.
What you will need
Your Emirates ID number.
Cost:
Dh300 service fee
Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fee
The process:
• Visit the RTA website – rta.ae.
• Click on the ‘Driver and Car Owner Services’ section, which is the second option on the menu on top.
• Select ‘Apply for Appealing for Road Test Results’.
• Answer some questions related to why you are filing an appeal. Also, provide your Emirates ID number.
• Make the payment for the service fees.
What to expect:
Once you have filed the appeal, you will receive an SMS confirmation that your appeal has been received. The RTA will then investigate your appeal and you will be notified of the outcome of the investigation within five working days.
If your appeal is unsuccessful, you will need to retake the road test. Consider taking additional driving lessons or requesting feedback from your instructor to improve your skills for the next attempt.