Who can appeal?

Only trainees who have failed the light vehicle road test are eligible.

How much time do I have to file the appeal?

You have just two working days from your test date to submit the appeal.

What you will need

Your Emirates ID number.

Cost:

Dh300 service fee

Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fee

The process:

• Visit the RTA website – rta.ae.

• Click on the ‘Driver and Car Owner Services’ section, which is the second option on the menu on top.

• Select ‘Apply for Appealing for Road Test Results’.

• Answer some questions related to why you are filing an appeal. Also, provide your Emirates ID number.

• Make the payment for the service fees.

What to expect:

Once you have filed the appeal, you will receive an SMS confirmation that your appeal has been received. The RTA will then investigate your appeal and you will be notified of the outcome of the investigation within five working days.