Dubai: If you come across a person asking for money at a public place, it’s natural to be compassionate towards their plea and provide some cash. But, police authorities in the UAE have warned people about the issue of ‘ professional beggars ’ trying to exploit the charitable spirit of Ramadan.

On the first day of Ramadan, March 11, Dubai Police arrested 17 beggars across the emirate, and warned people not to fall prey to such tactics, as begging can also lead to other crimes such as burglary and exploitation of children, the elderly and People of Determination to raise money illegally.

If you do want to give back during Ramadan, you are better off placing money in a donation box or donating to a registered charity, and actually helping those in need.

Anti-begging campaigns launched in the UAE for Ramadan

In addition to Dubai Police, local police authorities in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah and have also stepped up efforts to combat begging in the UAE.

As part of the anti-begging campaign across the UAE during Ramadan, police authorities have stated that they have deployed patrols at places frequented by beggars, including mosques, markets, malls, banks, and residential areas.

Reporting beggars in the UAE

Depending on the emirate you are in, here are the numbers you should call:

• Abu Dhabi - 8002626 (Aman service)

• Dubai – 901 or 8004888 (Al Ameen service)

• Sharjah – 901 or 80040

• Ras Al Khaimah - 901

• Ajman - 06-7034310

• Umm Al Quwain - 999

• Fujairah - 09-2051100 or 09-2224411.

Penalty for begging in the UAE According to Federal Law by Decree No. 31 of 2021 Promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, anyone caught begging in the UAE will be fined Dh5,000 and imprisoned for a term of up to three months. Those operating professional gangs of beggars or recruiting people from outside the country to work as beggars face a jail term of not less than six months and a minimum fine of Dh100,000.



Source - u.ae

Make a real difference this Ramadan

Many people tend to give a lot more in charity during Ramadan. To help those in need, police authorities have advised people to place money in donation boxes or donate money to approved charities in the UAE. Here are the ways you can support the less fortunate during Ramadan.

Many UAE charities offer Ramadan-specific programmes like iftar meals and food parcels. Registered organisations like Emirates Red Crescent, Dar Al Ber Society, and Dubai Cares are just a few examples.