1. Ramadan at Bay market

• Cost – Free entry

• Timings – Every Thursday to Sunday from 7pm to 10pm.

• Location – The Bay Social, Dubai Festival City

Explore this vibrant open-air market at Dubai Festival City, and enjoy delicious food stalls, exciting events, and engaging activities for children.

2. Ramadan Wonder Souq at Global Village

• Cost: If you buy your tickets online through the Global Village website - www.globalvillage.ae you will get a 10 per cent discount.

- Any day tickets – Dh30 (Dh27 online)

- Weekday tickets – Dh25 (Dh22.50 online)

• Timings – 6pm until 2am (Tuesdays are reserved for women and children except on public holidays).

• Location – Global Village (accesible via Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd/E311, exit 37)

For the month of Ramadan, Global Village has introduced the brand new ‘Ramadan Wonders Souq’. The open-air market is inspired by traditional Emirati markets and is situated in the heart of Global Village. At the souq, you can collect trinkets and crafts from all around the world, experience authentic treats, aromatic scents, and traditions embraced at every turn.

Dried fruits and nuts at Global Village's Ramadan Wonder Souq. Image Credit: Supplied

3. Ramadan Nights and Lights at Al Seef

• Cost – Free

• Date and timings – 11 March to 14 April, from 8.30pm to 12am

• Location – Al Seef

After sunset, you can witness Al Seef transformed with dazzling festive lights, lanterns, and projections. While you are enjoying the free light show you can also browse through the Ramadan bazaar, and savour iftar and suhour offers at nearby restaurants.

Ramadan at Al Seef Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

4. Ramadan Nights at Etihad Museum

• Cost – Free, but you have to register.

• Date and timings – Friday, March 15 to Saturday, March 16 from 8pm to 12am.

• Location – Etihad Museum Garden

Etihad Museum in collaboration with the Dubai Astronomy Group will be hosting a two-night Ramadan festival inspired by the Emirates Lunar Mission.

‘Ramadan Nights at the Etihad Museum’ will feature a weekend of themed activities, including planetarium shows, telescope observation stations, astronomy trivia, an interactive astrophotography exhibition. The programme will also feature food trucks, performances, games and other fun activities.

Entry is free and guests have to reserve a spot online by visiting this website - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ramadan-nights-at-the-etihad-museum-astro-suhoor-festival-tickets-856907121267?aff=DubaiCultureChannels

5. Hai Ramadan at Expo City

• Cost – Dh20 per person, with additional charges applicable for some activities and workshops. Entry is free for children under five years old.

• Date and timings - March 9 to April 8, 2024 from 5pm to 12am.

• Location – Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai.

UAE residents and visitors can look forward to cultural and traditional experiences, family-friendly activities, iftars and suhours and an artisanal market at Expo City Dubai. Here is what you can expect at the month-long family event:

• Iftar cannon

• Dedicated mosque in the Sustainability District for all prayers, including Isha and the later Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.

• Activities for children: Theatrical shows, immersive workshops and games that teach the values of Ramadan, such as kindness and compassion, and encourage children of all ages to embrace the spirit of Ramadan.

• Iftar and suhour at Expo City - Visitors can also indulge in a variety of delicious food and beverages at outlets across the site. Iftars, suhours and Ramadan treats will be on offer at more than 20 outlets and food carts.

• Vibrant traditional Souq and arcade games - You can also explore the lively souq offering handmade crafts, traditional garments and Ramadan-themed items. There will be a ‘Grandmother’s Supermarket’ or ‘Dukan Yadoo’, where children can buy candy using tokens obtained from ‘Floos (Money) Bank’ and enjoy a unique arcade gaming experience.

'Hai Ramadan' at Expo City Dubai (2023) Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

6. Ramadan District at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

• Cost – Free entry

• Date and timings – March 15 to April 4, 2024 from 5pm to 2am.

• Location - Plaza Terrace, Jumeirah Emirates Towers

The Ramadan District is another open-air market showcasing the best of Emirati and regional culture during Ramadan. The marketplace will feature homegrown brands, homeware items, accessories, and a dedicated children’s area with a playground and plenty of workshops and activities.

At Ramadan District, you can experience Arabian hospitality with food trucks serving incredible delights and delicacies.

Here are some of the activities you can do at Ramadan District:

• Henna

• Calligraphy

• Board games

• Face painting

• Interactive games

• Cooking classes

Where to see Ramadan decorations

You can also enjoy some markets in the UAE decorated for Ramadan, including Al Seef, Al Khawaneej Walk, JBR (Jumeirah Beach Residences), and Box Park.

Ramadan in the UAE is a time when residents and visitors have the opportunity to experience various events, shopping promotions and prizes, as well as major discounts at shopping malls like the Mall of the Emirates, seen here decorated for the occasion.