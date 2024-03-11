Dubai: Ramadan is here! And as the work day and school hours change, some adjustments are also made to public service hours in the UAE. From paid parking hours to car testing centre timings, everything might have slightly different timings this Ramadan.
Plan your Ramadan with our handy guide to public service timings.
Abu Dhabi
Mawaqif timings
Monday to Saturday
8am to midnight
Sunday
Free
Darb toll gate timings
Monday-Saturday
Morning peak hours
8am to 10am
Evening peak hours
2pm to 4pm
Sunday
Free
Public bus schedule
Abu Dhabi Express
Monday to Friday
6am to 11pm
Abu Dhabi Parks opening hours
Monday to Friday
8am to 1am
Saturday-Sunday and official holidays
8am to 2am
Heavy vehicles – change in travel times
On Sunday, March 10, Abu Dhabi Police also announced a change in the travel schedule of trucks and buses transporting workers – with 50 passengers or more.
The movement of these vehicles will be stopped during the morning and evening peak hours, during Ramadan. The timings for the ban on movement are 8 to 10am in the morning and 2 to 4pm in the evening. This is for the cities of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Dubai
Service Providers Centres (Vehicle Testing)
Tasjeel
Jebel Ali
Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 7am - 4pm
Friday: 7am - 12pm
Sunday: Closed
Hatta
Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 8am - 3pm
Friday: 8pm - 12am (midnight)
Sunday: Closed
Tasjeel Al Qusais, Al Barsha, Warsan
Monday to Thursday and Saturday
8am - 12am
Friday
8am - 12pm
3pm - 12am
Sunday: Closed
Other testing centres:
Al Mutakamela Al Qouz, Wasel Al Jaddaf, Nadd Al Hamar, Tamam Al Kindi, Cars Al Mamazar, Deira, Tasjeel Discovery, Al Mutakamela Al Aweer, Shamil Aded, Muhaisneh, Nadd Al Hamar, Al Qusais, Tajdeed, Wasil Arabian Center, Al Mumayaz Al Barsha, Al Mizhar, Tasjeel Motor City, Arabian City, Al Mutakamela Al Aweer, Quick.
Monday to Thursday and Saturday:
8am to 4pm
8pm to 12am
Friday
8am - 12pm
8pm to 12am
Sunday: Closed
Al Yalayis, Tasjeel Al Aweer, Autopro Satwa, Autopro Al Mankhool, Tasjeel Al Twar
Monday to Thursday and Saturday:
8am to 4pm
8pm to 12am
Friday
8am to 12pm
8pm to 12am
Sunday
8am to 4pm
8pm to 12am
Dubai Metro
No change on the Metro timing schedule
Red Line and Green Line Stations
Monday to Thursday
5am – 12am
Friday
5am - 1am (next day)
Saturday
5am – 12am
Sunday
8am – 12am
Dubai Tram
No change on the Tram timing schedule
Monday – Thursday
6am - 1am (Next Day)
Sunday
9am - 1am (Next Day)
RTA Customer Happiness Centres
Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, Al Manara
From Monday to Thursday
9am to 5pm
Friday
9am to 12pm
Smart Customer Happiness Centres of Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf and RTA’s Headquarters will work round-the-clock as usual.
Parking
Tariff is applied to all parking zones
Monday to Saturday
8am to 6pm
8pm to 12am
For Tecom parking zone F
8am to 6pm
Multi-storey car parking operates 24 hours.
Dubai Bus
Monday to Friday
4.30am to 12.30am (Next day)
Saturday to Sunday
6am to 1am (Next day)
Intercity routes
The following intercity routes are in operation:
E16 – From Sabkha to Hatta
E100 - From Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi
E101 – From Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi
E102 - FromAl Jafiliya to Al Mussafah Shabia
E201 – From Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain
E303 – From Union to Sharjah, Al Jubail
E306 – From Al Ghubaiba to Sharjah, Al Jubail
E307 – From City Center Deira to Sharjah, Al Jubail
E307A – From Abu Hail to Sharjah, Al Jubail
E315 – From Etisalat to Sharjah, Al Muwailah
E400 – From Union to Ajman
E411 – From Etisalat to Ajman
E700 – From Union to Fujairah
Abra
Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas (CR3)
Monday - Thursday: 9am – 11.25pm
Friday: 9am - 12am
Saturday-Sunday: 10am – 12.20am
Al Fahidi - Al Sabkha (CR4)
Monday - Thursday: 9am – 11.25pm
Friday: 9am – 12.30am
Saturday - Sunday: 10am – 12.30am
Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq (CR5)
Monday - Thursday: 9am – 11.25pm
Friday: 9am – 12.20am
Saturday - Sunday: 10am – 12.30am
Baniyas - Al Seef (CR6)
Monday - Thursday: 9am – 11.20pm
Friday: 9am – 12.15am
Saturday - Sunday: 10am – 12.10am
Al Seef - Al Fahidi - Dubai Old Souq (CR7)
Saturday-Sunday: 4.20pm – 12.15am
Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9)
Saturday - Sunday: 4pm – 11.50pm
Dubai Festival City - Al Jaddaf (CR11)
Monday - Thursday: 8am – 10.50pm
Friday: 8am – 10.50pm
Al Jaddaf - Dubai Festival City (BM2)
8am – 12.20am
Roundtrips in Dubai Water Canal
Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Station (TR6)
4pm – 10.15pm
Water Taxi
Dubai Marina (BM1)
Marina Mall - Marina Walk
Monday - Thursday: 12pm – 12.30am
(Full Route: 4pm – 10.30pm)
Friday - Sunday: 2pm – 12.15am
(Full Route: 4pm – 11.05pm)
Marina Mall - Bluewaters (BM3)
Monday - Thursday: 4pm – 11.15pm
Friday - Sunday: 5pm – 12.15am
Based on demand
3pm – 11pm
Reservations must be made before using the Water Taxi and Friday prayer time.
Dubai Ferry
Al Ghubaiba - Dubai Canal (FR1)
1pm and 8pm
Dubai Canal - Al Ghubaiba (FR1)
2.25pm and 9.25pm
Dubai canal - Bluewaters (FR2):
1.50pm and 8.50pm
Bluewaters - Dubai Marina Mall (FR2):
2.55pm and 9.55pm
Dubai Marina Mall - Bluewaters (FR2):
1pm and 8pm
Bluewaters-Dubai canal (FR2):
1.20pm and 8.20pm
Dubai Marina Roundtrips (FR4)
4.30am and 8.30pm
Sharjah Aquarium - Dubai
Al Ghubaiba (FR5):
Monday-Thursday:
8am, 9am, 4.45pm, 8pm
Friday-Sunday:
3.15pm, 4.45pm, 7.30pm, 10.30pm
Dubai Al Ghubaiba -Sharjah Aquarium (FR5):
Monday - Thursday
8.45am, 4.00pm, 5.30pm, 10.05pm
Friday-Sunday:
4pm, 5.30pm, 8.15pm, 11.25pm
Sharjah
On March 7, the Sharjah Roads and Transportation Authority, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command, announced the implementation of amendments to the timing of truck traffic during Ramadan on the streets of the emirate, with the aim of reducing traffic congestion as a result of the departure of employees and students from schools, and the situation remains as it is without any modifications on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
Ajman
Paid parking hours
9am to 1pm
8pm to 12pm
Public parks will be open from 4pm to 1am every day.
https://twitter.com/AjmanMun/status/1766930808206446919?s=20