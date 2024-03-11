Mawaqif timings

Monday to Saturday

8am to midnight



Sunday

Free

Darb toll gate timings

Darb toll gate in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Afra Mubarak Al Nofeli/Gulf News

Monday-Saturday



Morning peak hours

8am to 10am



Evening peak hours

2pm to 4pm



Sunday

Free

Public bus schedule

Abu Dhabi Express



Monday to Friday

6am to 11pm

Abu Dhabi Parks opening hours



Monday to Friday

8am to 1am



Saturday-Sunday and official holidays

8am to 2am

Heavy vehicles – change in travel times

On Sunday, March 10, Abu Dhabi Police also announced a change in the travel schedule of trucks and buses transporting workers – with 50 passengers or more.

The movement of these vehicles will be stopped during the morning and evening peak hours, during Ramadan. The timings for the ban on movement are 8 to 10am in the morning and 2 to 4pm in the evening. This is for the cities of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Dubai

Service Providers Centres (Vehicle Testing)

Tasjeel



Jebel Ali

Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 7am - 4pm

Friday: 7am - 12pm

Sunday: Closed



Hatta



Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 8am - 3pm

Friday: 8pm - 12am (midnight)

Sunday: Closed

Tasjeel Al Qusais, Al Barsha, Warsan



Monday to Thursday and Saturday

8am - 12am



Friday

8am - 12pm

3pm - 12am



Sunday: Closed

Other testing centres:

Al Mutakamela Al Qouz, Wasel Al Jaddaf, Nadd Al Hamar, Tamam Al Kindi, Cars Al Mamazar, Deira, Tasjeel Discovery, Al Mutakamela Al Aweer, Shamil Aded, Muhaisneh, Nadd Al Hamar, Al Qusais, Tajdeed, Wasil Arabian Center, Al Mumayaz Al Barsha, Al Mizhar, Tasjeel Motor City, Arabian City, Al Mutakamela Al Aweer, Quick.



Monday to Thursday and Saturday:

8am to 4pm

8pm to 12am



Friday

8am - 12pm

8pm to 12am



Sunday: Closed

Al Yalayis, Tasjeel Al Aweer, Autopro Satwa, Autopro Al Mankhool, Tasjeel Al Twar



Monday to Thursday and Saturday:

8am to 4pm

8pm to 12am



Friday

8am to 12pm

8pm to 12am



Sunday

8am to 4pm

8pm to 12am

Dubai Metro

Image Credit: WAM

No change on the Metro timing schedule

Red Line and Green Line Stations

Monday to Thursday

5am – 12am



Friday

5am - 1am (next day)



Saturday

5am – 12am



Sunday

8am – 12am

Dubai Tram

No change on the Tram timing schedule



Monday – Thursday

6am - 1am (Next Day)



Sunday

9am - 1am (Next Day)

RTA Customer Happiness Centres

Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, Al Manara

From Monday to Thursday

9am to 5pm



Friday

9am to 12pm





Smart Customer Happiness Centres of Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf and RTA’s Headquarters will work round-the-clock as usual.

Parking

Tariff is applied to all parking zones



Monday to Saturday

8am to 6pm

8pm to 12am



For Tecom parking zone F

8am to 6pm



Multi-storey car parking operates 24 hours.

Dubai Bus

Monday to Friday

4.30am to 12.30am (Next day)



Saturday to Sunday

6am to 1am (Next day)

Intercity routes

The following intercity routes are in operation:

E16 – From Sabkha to Hatta

E100 - From Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi

E101 – From Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi

E102 - FromAl Jafiliya to Al Mussafah Shabia

E201 – From Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain

E303 – From Union to Sharjah, Al Jubail

E306 – From Al Ghubaiba to Sharjah, Al Jubail

E307 – From City Center Deira to Sharjah, Al Jubail

E307A – From Abu Hail to Sharjah, Al Jubail

E315 – From Etisalat to Sharjah, Al Muwailah

E400 – From Union to Ajman

E411 – From Etisalat to Ajman

E700 – From Union to Fujairah

Abra

Image Credit:

Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas (CR3)

Monday - Thursday: 9am – 11.25pm

Friday: 9am - 12am

Saturday-Sunday: 10am – 12.20am



Al Fahidi - Al Sabkha (CR4)

Monday - Thursday: 9am – 11.25pm

Friday: 9am – 12.30am

Saturday - Sunday: 10am – 12.30am

Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq (CR5)

Monday - Thursday: 9am – 11.25pm

Friday: 9am – 12.20am

Saturday - Sunday: 10am – 12.30am



Baniyas - Al Seef (CR6)

Monday - Thursday: 9am – 11.20pm

Friday: 9am – 12.15am

Saturday - Sunday: 10am – 12.10am



Al Seef - Al Fahidi - Dubai Old Souq (CR7)

Saturday-Sunday: 4.20pm – 12.15am



Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9)

Saturday - Sunday: 4pm – 11.50pm



Dubai Festival City - Al Jaddaf (CR11)

Monday - Thursday: 8am – 10.50pm

Friday: 8am – 10.50pm



Al Jaddaf - Dubai Festival City (BM2)

8am – 12.20am



Roundtrips in Dubai Water Canal

Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Station (TR6)

4pm – 10.15pm

Water Taxi

Dubai Marina (BM1)

Marina Mall - Marina Walk



Monday - Thursday: 12pm – 12.30am

(Full Route: 4pm – 10.30pm)



Friday - Sunday: 2pm – 12.15am

(Full Route: 4pm – 11.05pm)



Marina Mall - Bluewaters (BM3)



Monday - Thursday: 4pm – 11.15pm

Friday - Sunday: 5pm – 12.15am



Based on demand



3pm – 11pm

Reservations must be made before using the Water Taxi and Friday prayer time.

Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba - Dubai Canal (FR1)

1pm and 8pm



Dubai Canal - Al Ghubaiba (FR1)

2.25pm and 9.25pm



Dubai canal - Bluewaters (FR2):

1.50pm and 8.50pm



Bluewaters - Dubai Marina Mall (FR2):

2.55pm and 9.55pm



Dubai Marina Mall - Bluewaters (FR2):

1pm and 8pm



Bluewaters-Dubai canal (FR2):

1.20pm and 8.20pm



Dubai Marina Roundtrips (FR4)

4.30am and 8.30pm

Sharjah Aquarium - Dubai



Al Ghubaiba (FR5):

Monday-Thursday:

8am, 9am, 4.45pm, 8pm



Friday-Sunday:

3.15pm, 4.45pm, 7.30pm, 10.30pm



Dubai Al Ghubaiba -Sharjah Aquarium (FR5):



Monday - Thursday

8.45am, 4.00pm, 5.30pm, 10.05pm



Friday-Sunday:

4pm, 5.30pm, 8.15pm, 11.25pm

Sharjah

On March 7, the Sharjah Roads and Transportation Authority, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command, announced the implementation of amendments to the timing of truck traffic during Ramadan on the streets of the emirate, with the aim of reducing traffic congestion as a result of the departure of employees and students from schools, and the situation remains as it is without any modifications on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Ajman

Paid parking hours

9am to 1pm

8pm to 12pm

Public parks will be open from 4pm to 1am every day.