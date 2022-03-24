Dubai: Are you looking for a bus service in Abu Dhabi with less stops? You can hop on the Emirate's Express Service, which was launched on March 12, 2022. Currently in its first phase of roll out, the Abu Dhabi Express bus service connects people to key locations in the Emirate, without any stops in between.
So, if you are looking for a speedy and convenient mode of transport in Abu Dhabi, here is all you need to know about the cost and the routes.
Bus routes
The express bus service routes currently connect Abu Dhabi city to four areas in Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Musaffah Industrial Area. The buses can be identified with the 'E' prefix on the route number.
The buses currently ply between the following locations:
• Main bus station in Abu Dhabi and Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) in Musaffah area - Bus E-01
• Main bus station in Abu Dhabi and Emirates Driving Company in Mussaffah Industrial Area - E-02
• Main bus station in Abu Dhabi and MBZ City Bus Station - E-03
• Main bus station in Abu Dhabi and Safeer Mall in Mohamed Bin Zayed City - E-04
Operating hours
The Abu Dhabi Express service timings are:
Monday to Friday: 5am to 10pm
Weekends and public holidays: 5am to 1am
It will operate between destinations every 10 minutes during peak hours, and every 25 minutes at most outside peak hours.
Bus Fare
The Abu Dhabi Express service does not use the Halifat card, which is Abu Dhabi’s public transportation card. Instead, commuters will have to pay Dh12 in cash to travel from one area to another with Abu Dhabi Express.
Public bus fines in Abu Dhabi
If you frequently use the public bus in Abu Dhabi, you should be aware that chewing gum, smoking, failing to present your bus card or a ticket can land you with a fine. These are just a few examples, but violating public transportation rules can lead to a fine ranging from Dh100 to Dh500. To know the complete list of fines, read here.
Future routes planned
According to Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), there are plans to expand the bus service to different locations, such as Al Ain, Khalifa City, Bani Yas, Al Shahama, and Al Falah.