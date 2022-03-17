Dubai: Planning to hop on a bus for a quick ride to work or for personal purposes? If so, you should be aware that chewing gum, smoking, failing to present your bus card or a ticket can land you with a fine. These are just a few examples, but violating public transportation rules can lead to a fine ranging from Dh100 to Dh500.
To raise awareness about the rules and etiquette commuters should follow, Abu Dhabi’s transport authority – Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) took to their official social media channels to explain the penalties for some of the most frequent violations observed in Abu Dhabi buses.
Abu Dhabi: Bus violations and their fines
Here are the fines for some of the most frequent violations by public bus users in Abu Dhabi, as per ITC Abu Dhabi:
· Carrying flammable items: Dh100
· Carrying sharp items: Dh100
· Causing inconvenience or behaving in an uncivilised manner: Dh500
· Failure to pay the bus fare: Dh200
· Trying to sell the Hafilat card (the public transportation smart card for Abu Dhabi): Dh500
· Using priority seats or sitting in designated areas for People of Determination and other special cases: Dh100
· Eating, chewing gum or drinking: Dh200
· Smoking: Dh200
· Trying to carry a bicycle into a bus that does not have a bicycle space: Dh200
There are two types of Hafilat cards: an anonymous and basic card and a personalised card identified with the user’s name and ID number.
Dubai: Bus violations and their fines
If you are a Dubai resident, and use the public bus often, here are the violations and their fines you should be aware of, as per RTA’s official website – rta.gove.ae
· Using public transport modes, facilities and services or entering / existing fare zones without paying the due fare: Dh200
· Failure to present a Nol Card upon request: Dh200
· Using a third party card: Dh200
· Using an expired card: Dh200
· Using an invalid card: Dh500
· Using a fake card: Dh200
· Selling Nol cards without prior permit from RTA : Dh500
· Destroying, sabotaging or tampering with the systems, tools or seats of the public transport modes: Dh200
· Spitting, littering, doing any act that may contaminate public transport modes, facilities and services: Dh100
· Causing inconvenience to users of public transport modes, facilities and services in any way whatever: Dh200
· Smoking inside public transport modes, facilities and services: Dh200
· Taking hazardous materials inside public transport modes, facilities and services including weapons, sharp materials or inflammable: Dh200
· Taking alcohol within public transport modes, facilities and services: Dh200
· Selling goods and commodities inside public transport modes, facilities and services or promoting the same through any type of advertisement or propaganda: Dh200
· Opening public buses’ door or leaving it open during the movement between stations or during parking: Dh100
· Entering or sitting in places allocated for specific people inside the bus. (ex. female areas): Dh100
· Carrying or using materials or equipment which may annoy other passengers or may endanger their safety: Dh100
· Sleeping in bus shelters or in undesignated places: Dh300
· Acting in a way that may cause a public transport driver to lose attention or obstructing his vision while driving: Dh200
· Standing or sitting on part of public transport modes, facilities and services that is not allocated for passenger use: Dh100
· Eating and drinking in a prohibited places: Dh100