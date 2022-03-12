Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the ‘Abu Dhabi Express’ service to provide rapid bus transport across the emirate to private sector operators.

Abu Dhabi Express is a direct, non-stop bus service, enabling passengers to get to their destinations in a speedy, convenient and safe way.

Two phases

The service will be made available to passengers in two phases, the first of which will include Musaffah Industrial area and Mohamed bin Zayed City, while the second will include Khalifa City, Bani Yas, Al Shahama, Al Falah and other areas according to passenger needs. These areas will be linked directly to Abu Dhabi city through four direct operational routes.

In the second phase, ITC will add five new routes in various areas of Al Ain that provide a direct and quick service within the city, which are Al Hiyar, Al Faqa, Sweihan, Al Shiwayb, Nahil, Abu Samra, Al Wiqan and Al Qou’a areas. The number of trips operated by the new bus service is 680 each week.

The Abu Dhabi Express services will all use the main bus station in Abu Dhabi city as an arrival point, and include service E-01 from the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) in Musaffah, service E-02, direct from Musaffah, while service E-03 will operate from Musaffah Town Bus Terminal and lastly service E-04, which will depart from Safeer Mall in Khalifa City.

The Abu Dhabi Express service will be officially launched on Monday and will be available from 5am to 10pm on weekdays, and from 5am to 1am on weekends and public holidays. It will operate between destinations every 10 minutes during peak hours, and every 25 minutes at most outside peak hours.

First phase

The first phase of Abu Dhabi Express services will be operated by Al Ghazal Transport Company and Emirates Taxi, as part of the strategic partnership between ITC and the private sector to improve and develop public transport services. The companies have purchased 64 buses to provide the new service.

The launch of the service cements the public-private partnership by offering more investment prospects to companies running public transport services. It will also enhance the role of the private sector in improving the bus transport network, which serves ITC’s objectives of providing an integrated and sustainable transport service that eases the mobility of residents, visitors and tourists and at the same time supports the local business environment and improves the quality of living in Abu Dhabi emirate.

The ITC has introduced this new service out of its commitment to provide express, convenient and safe transport services for riders and save their time and effort. Abu Dhabi Express will also enhance the integration between public bus services and increase the overall capacity of the bus network. It reflects ITC’s keenness to meet the growing demand for public bus service, in collaboration with the private sector. It contributes to upgrading the level of services offered to customers and making them happier through providing express and safe transport services that enrich their bus ride experience and make it the preferred mobility choice for all community members.