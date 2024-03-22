Here's how you can use the service.

How can I use the service?

Step 1: Download the app

The app, called ‘Dubai Bus On Demand’, is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Enter your details

Once you download the app, you will first be required to enter details like your first name, last name, email address and mobile number.

Once you have entered the details, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) from RTA to verify you as a user.

Step 3: Provide payment details

Next, you would need to select a method of payment, either through a credit card or nol card.

Step 4: Select your route

The app only allows users to select the areas where the service is available. (If you are not within one of these zones, the location detected will be shown as ‘out of zone’.)

Once you select your current location, you will then be asked to choose the drop-off point.

Step 5: Confirm ride

The app will then tell you how long it will take for the bus on-demand to reach you, and the duration of the ride. You will also be informed of the cost. Once you confirm the location, the app will also provide basic directions on how you can reach the closest pick up spot.

Through the app, you can pay for your ride, as well as any other passenger who may be travelling with you. Image Credit: Supplied

Cost of the trip

• Dh5 for single rides (within the zone)

• Dh7 for singles rides (inter-zone)

• Dh4 for each additional passenger.

Which Metro stations are connected with the Bus on Demand network?

If you use the following Metro stations, you will be able to continue your journey using the Bus on Demand network:

• Al Nahda (Green Line)

• Business Bay (Red Line)

• Mashreq (Red Line)

• Mall of the Emirates (Red Line)

• Stadium (Green Line)

In which other areas of Dubai can I use the Bus on Demand Service?

Even if you are not a Metro user, you can use the Bus on Demand service to travel within the following residential areas:

• Al Barsha 1, 2 and 3

• Dubai Silicon Oasis

• Al Nahda

• Academic City

• Business Bay

Timings:

• Monday to Thursday – 5am to 12am

• Friday and Saturday – 5am to 1am

• Sunday – 10am to 1am