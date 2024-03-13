Official list of public holidays in the UAE

As per the announcement by the UAE Cabinet, Eid Al Fitr holidays will begin from Ramadan 29 and go up until Shawwal 3. These are the main dates you should keep in mind when calculating how many days of a break you can expect.

When do Eid holidays begin?

As per the announcement, the holiday will start from the 29th day of Ramadan.

The first day of Ramadan was on Monday, March 11, so the 29th day of Ramadan will be on April 8, which is a Monday.

So, if you normally have a Saturday-Sunday weekend, you will have a long weekend with the start of the Eid break.

How many days will the break be in total?

With the Islamic calendar, the number of days can be either 29 or 30, depending on the sighting of the moon, which marks the start of the next month.

If the month of Ramadan is for 29 days, you will get a six-day break. Here’s how:

Saturday, April 6 – weekend

Sunday, April 7 – weekend

Monday, April 8 – Ramadan 29, Eid holiday starts

Tuesday, April 9 – Shawwal 1, first day of Eid Al Fitr

Wednesday, April 10 – Shawwal 2, second day of Eid Al Fitr

Thursday, April 11 – Shawwal 3, third day of Eid Al Fitr, end of Eid holidays.

If the month of Ramadan is for 30 days, you will get a nine-day break. Here’s how:

Saturday, April 6 – weekend

Sunday, April 7 – weekend

Monday, April 8 – Ramadan 29, Eid holiday starts

Tuesday, April 9 – Ramadan 30, Eid holiday continues

Wednesday, April 10 – Shawwal 1, first day of Eid Al Fitr

Thursday, April 11 – Shawwal 2, second day of Eid Al Fitr

Friday, April 12 - Shawwal 3, third day of Eid Al Fitr, end of Eid holidays.

Saturday, April 13 – weekend

Sunday, April 14 – weekend

When will I find out about the exact dates for Eid?