Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE on Monday has officially announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees working in the private sector.

The Ministry has announced that Monday, 29 Ramadan (8 April 2024) to 3 Shawwal (or what is equivalent to it in Gregorian date) will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

This means, the Eid holiday for the private sector begins on Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29). If the first day of Eid is on Tuesday, then offices will remain closed till Thursday.

But if the first day of Eid is on Wednesday, the holiday for the private sector extends till Friday.

Public sector holiday