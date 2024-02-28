Dubai: Dubai Cares has launched a Ramadan fundraising campaign called ‘Gaza In Our Hearts’ in association with the United Nations Department of Global Communications.

‘Gaza In Our Hearts’ will raise funds to provide emergency relief such as meals, food baskets, and waterproof and fire-resistant tents for people of Gaza.

Dubai Cares has aligned with Anera (American Near East Refugee Aid) to support ‘Gaza In Our Hearts’. Anera will work closely with UN, diplomatic and non-governmental organisation partners to open aid corridors to enable urgent delivery of life-saving aid.

Urgent need

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “Through the ‘Gaza In Our Hearts’ campaign, we are providing members of the community the opportunity to unite and respond to this urgent need with a sense of responsibility and empowerment. We hope that through this campaign and our strategic partnership with Anera, we will not only alleviate hunger and suffering, but also nurture hope, resilience, and dignity.”

Sean C. Carroll, President and CEO of Anera said: “With support from the people of the UAE, through our strategic partnership with Dubai Cares, and our on-the-ground capacity in Gaza, Anera will ensure that all donations go to where they are needed most. Since October 7, Anera has delivered nearly 20 million meals in Gaza, and with your support we will deliver at least five million more during Ramadan.”

As of February 2024, up to 1.7 million people (over 75 per cent of the population) have been displaced across Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, at least 29,313 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, with 70 per cent of those killed being women and children. Over 69,333 Palestinians have been injured, while 280 government schools and 65 UNRWA-run schools have been destroyed or damaged.

How to donate

SMS: Text ‘donation’ to 9030, 9090, 9300, 9600 and 9900 to donate Dh30, Dh90, Dh300, Dh600 or Dh900 respectively through etisalat by e& and du.

Donate on www.dubaicares.ae

Dubai Cares crowdfunding platform: https://fundraising.dubaicares.ae/