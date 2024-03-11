Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command is welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, with a heightened focus on boosting security and safety, promoting stability, and reducing negative behaviours in society during this important time of the year.
The force has also rolled out a campaign to combat begging in the emirate.
Maj. Gen. Ali Abdullah bin Alwan, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, has directed the deployment of police patrols across the emirate to monitor various vital areas, including roads, markets, mosques, and residential neighbourhoods.
Traffic, security patrols
Traffic and security patrols have been intensified, particularly around mosques and markets, to help combat negative and uncivilised phenomena.
Police stations across the emirates are ready to address public inquiries and provide necessary services 24/7.
Additionally, the General Command, through its Department of Information and Public Relations, Awareness and Media Campaigns Branch, has launched a campaign to combat begging and provide assistance to those in need, in collaboration with relevant departments and community police branches.
This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to reduce the phenomenon of begging and reflects the commitment of Ras Al Khaimah Police to curtail negative phenomena during Ramadan.