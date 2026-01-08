Men’s health in the UAE: Essential checks to prioritise

The sense of ‘feeling fine’ can be dangerously misleading
For many men, skipping regular health check-ups has become routine — not out of neglect, but lack of time, convenience, or urgency. Feeling fine often feels like enough. Yet many of today’s most serious health issues develop quietly, showing no symptoms until they’re harder to treat.
And, so tests are skipped, till the problems build up slowly.
Even in the UAE, as research by Dr Phillip Mirbach, consultant at Smart Salem, UAE states, the biggest barriers are feeling healthy, lack of time, cost and fear of results.
Moreover, the sense of ‘feeling fine’ can be dangerously misleading. “It’s really important that people realise you can feel okay, even good, and still have a hidden issue that needs addressing — something you won’t know until you have a comprehensive health screening,” he says.
Globally, studies show that routine screenings can reduce the risk of death by enabling early diagnosis and treatment of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.
Life gets busy, but health isn’t something you can afford to put on hold—especially as risks quietly increase with age.
Take type 2 diabetes, for instance. The likelihood of developing the condition rises over time, particularly for men with sedentary lifestyles or poor dietary habits. Diabetes is influenced by multiple factors and requires careful management, a point previously highlighted by Amgad Farouk, Consultant Urology at Medcare Hospital Al Safa. Left unchecked, it can lead to serious long-term complications.
Simple tests such as a fasting blood glucose or HbA1c can provide valuable insight into how the body processes sugar. Identifying elevated levels early creates an opportunity to reverse prediabetes or manage diabetes before lasting damage occurs.
Another major concern is prostate health. Prostate cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting men, particularly after the age of 50, and early detection plays a critical role in treatment outcomes. Alongside a PSA blood test, doctors may recommend a Digital Rectal Exam (DRE), a brief physical check used to identify lumps or irregularities in the prostate. While it can be uncomfortable, the procedure is quick—and potentially life-saving.
Given these risks, Dr Mirbach advises men to undergo at least one comprehensive health screening each year, with more frequent checks recommended for those with underlying conditions or a family history of chronic disease.
· Here are the evaluations it should cover:
· Heart health markers
· Prostate markers
· Diabetes markers
· Cholesterol panel
· Thyroid function
· Fertility markers
· Pancreatic enzymes
· Liver function
· Lifestyle assessment (nutrition, metabolic panels, sleep, exercise)
These types of screenings can catch silent conditions early — from high blood pressure and high cholesterol to diabetes and prostate issues — many of which have no symptoms until advanced. Regular checks make early detection possible.
If all values are within the normal range, then once per year for men without any family risk, says Dr Mirbach. If there’s a family history of cancer (especially prostate), heart disease or diabetes, more frequent follow‑ups are advised.
The numbers keep the score: One in three men experienced burnout last year according to our research, so this is a prevalent issue that all men need to be aware of and on the look‑out for, explains Dr Mirbach. However, symptoms of stress or exhaustion can sometimes reflect underlying physical issues — which is why a full health screening is often a crucial first step before attributing symptoms solely to mental fatigue.
He outlines early signs to watch for — from poor sleep and tense muscles to persistent exhaustion, irritability, loss of joy, or overworking. For severe symptoms such as panic attacks, persistent exhaustion or feelings of hopelessness lasting more than two weeks, he urges men to seek medical help immediately.
Dr Mirbach recommends small reset routines — even 30 minutes can help calm the nervous system:
4–7–8 breathing technique
· Releasing jaw tension
· Shoulder rolls
· A two‑minute “brain dump” write‑down of worries
· A short outdoor walk
· Phone on silent or airplane mode
· A 20‑minute meditation or nap
· Drinking 2–3 glasses of water
Dr Mirbach cautions that many ‘silent killers’ can exist without symptoms — from early heart disease and hypertension to metabolic disorders, prostate issues and nutrient deficiencies. In the UAE, high cardiometabolic risk factors such as obesity, dyslipidemia, and hypertension are highly prevalent, even among younger adults, underlining the need for regular checks.
The number one reason men should prioritise health screenings is this: regular testing saves lives. With cardiovascular disease, early detection enables risk control — lowering the chance of heart attacks and strokes. With diabetes, up to 70 per cent of pre‑diabetes cases are reversible, making early detection crucial.
With cancer, detection in early stages often means over 90% cure rates, less aggressive treatment and better quality of life.
