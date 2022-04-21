Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a beggar who lured people with a weighing scale by making them pay Dh1 every time they used the machine, an official said.
The beggar was arrested in Al Muraqabbat area in Dubai under the ongoing Ramadan campaign to clamp down on begging.
Colonel Ahmad Al Adidi, Acting Director of Anti-Infiltrators Department in Dubai Police, said specialised teams have been formed to combat begging across the emirate.
“The campaign succeeded in reducing the number of beggars. There are official charitable entities and authorities ready to help the needy,” said Col Al Adidi.
He said begging poses a serious threat to the safety and security of the society. “We take the matter seriously as it ruins the reputation of the emirate and also affects security as it increases cases of thefts and pickpocketing,” added Al Adidi.
According to Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 on Anti-begging, anyone caught begging in the UAE will be fined Dh5,000 and sentenced to three months in jail.
Those operating professional gangs of beggars or recruiting people from outside the country to work as beggars face a jail term of a minimum of six months and minimum fine of Dh100,000.
Community members can report begging activities by calling 901 or through the Police Eye service via Dubai Police App.
People can also use Dubai Police’s E-crime platform to report online begging.