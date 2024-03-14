Ditch the sugar crash and swap those sleep-stealing pastries for a healthy breakfast! It’s true, your face will thank you and your energy will do some serious cartwheels. Think Greek yoghurt, berries and sugar-free tea for breakfast, instead of a sugary juice.

The problem with morning carbs

You are what you eat, actually holds true as recent research proves. Recently, researchers at the University of Montpellier in France discovered that people who ate a breakfast high in refined carbohydrates were judged less attractive than those who began the day with healthier unrefined carbs. The researchers believe that the slight shift in facial attractiveness is caused by variations in blood sugar and insulin levels, which can influence skin appearance.

In the study, 52 men and 52 women aged between 20 to 30 years, participated in the study. They were assigned different breakfast types to consume, which collectively resulted in 500 calories. However, some were given refined carbs and other whole-grain foods. The volunteers had blood sugar samples and photos taken before and after eating. They were rated by other participants, based on the attractiveness, estimated age and perceived levels of masculinity and femininity.

It was found that those who ate less refined carbs were on average, were considered more attractive. The reason is that a breakfast rich in processed carbs can lead to an immediate spike in blood sugars, leading to the release of insulin. In turn, this results in low sugar or hypoglycemia, a process that interferes with growth factors and related hormones. The same participants underwent afternoon snacking and were analysed thereafter. This appeared to have different effects for both the genders. The afternoon snacking fulfilled the desire for food in many, leading to a drop in plasma glucose, and in turn, the insulin levels motivating a person to eat. In the case of men who consumed high glycemic snacks, appeared more attractive due to the immediate glucose boost. However, for women, the afternoon snacks lead to a negative effect on attractiveness, linked to hyperglycemia.

So, what are the carbs that you need to avoid?

Tone down the pizzas and pastas

If you’re still wondering what exactly are these refined carbs that you need to avoid, experts break it down for you. Refined carbs include your white flour, pizza, dough, desserts and white rice, pasta, pastries, candies, sweets and sugary breakfast cereals, explains Ajitkumar Ratnakaran Menon, Specialist Family Medicine, Aster Clinic, Al Qusais.

As he explains, refined carbs have undergone a manufacturing process that removes most of their nutritional value. As a result, you lose out on fiber, vitamins and minerals. They have been stripped of all bran, and get digested quickly. Moreover, their high glycemic index causes unhealthy spikes in sugar levels, which can result in fluctuations in the mood and energy. And, it adds to your waistline.

The glycemic index is used to measure how much a specific food increases your blood sugar levels. The higher the GI, the greater the effect on blood sugar.

A high-sugar diet ages the skin

If you believe that a donut is a good way to start the day, you might have another think coming.

These refined carbs can wreak havoc on the blood sugar, explains Cynthia Bou Khalil, dietician at Medcare Dr Saeed Al Shaikh Gastro & Obesity Centre, Dubai. The body responds to the increase in the blood sugar by releasing insulin. “This response can cause the sugar levels to drop too low, resulting in hypoglycemia, which affects the blood flow and the skin appearance,” she says. There are science-backed reasons regarding why you are always advised to have a nutritious diet filled with fruit and vegetables: They enhance the attractiveness of the skin because of the increase plant pigments ingested, known as carotenoids, says Khalil.

On the other hand, a high-sugar diet ages the skin. “The refined carbohydrates can also impact peripheral blood flow. Blood flow has the potential to dramatically alter the appearance of the skin. When one feels sick, the impact can be seen within seconds as blood drains from the skin,” she adds.

For many people, eating an afternoon snack satisfies a genuine hunger need, explains Khalil. It causes a reduction in plasma glucose and insulin levels, which encourages eating. Men who eat high glycemic loaded snacks during this time may appear more appealing due to the instant glucose increase. However, for women, high glycemic loaded snacks in the afternoon may have a detrimental impact on their facial attractiveness, presumably due to an older appearance caused by hyperglycemia's aging effects on the skin.

Bloated and puffy effects

Opt for a diet that's rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The woes don’t end at blood sugar fluctuations.

Have you ever wondered why your face seems more bloated and puffy after eating refined carbs? It’s because of the high sodium content in them, explains Munawara Yahya, a dietician based at Nabta Health Clinic, Dubai. Eating foods in sodium can cause the body to retain more water. “This increase in sodium usually makes people thirsty, so they drink more water or fluids. However, the body does not release the extra water in urine. Instead, it collects in different areas, including the face,” she says. And so, it affects both genders. Your face grows more bloated and puffy.

Worse, a process called glycation can occur when you consume refined carbs, especially those that are high in sugar. “This process leads to the formation of harmful molecules that damage collagen and elastin in the skin,” explains Yahaya. “Collagen and elastin are proteins that keep your skin firm and youthful, so their breakdown contributes to wrinkles and sagging, which again contribute to less attractiveness,” she says.

The constant consumption of refined carbs can also cause other problems, such as inflammation. There is a decline in cellular function, adds Yahaya. This shows up on your skin as dullness, puffiness and a lack of radiance. As a result, refined carbs can disrupt the balance of the gut microbiome, potentially leading to skin problems like acne and a less glowing complexion.

How to get a glowing skin

A healthy breakfast with protein and fiber helps keep blood sugar levels stable, promoting healthy, even-toned skin. Image Credit: Shutterstock

So what can you eat? Well, a diet rich in antioxidants, fruits and vegetables say the experts.

• You can opt for berries, red cabbage, green tea, dark chocolate, pumpkin seeds and beans, which are rich in antioxidants, which fight free radicals that damage skin cells. Antioxidants are also present in fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Try avocados, vegetable fritatas, eggs, broccoli and tofu. Cottage cheese, smoked salmon or trout, nuts and seeds, spinach, cauliflower, are just other options. A healthy breakfast with protein and fiber helps keep blood sugar levels stable, promoting healthy, even-toned skin. Think eggs, whole-wheat toast, or Greek yogurt with nuts.

• For a good dose of Vitamin C, you can eat Indian gooseberry, oranges, lemons, kiwi, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Fermented foods like yoghurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut contain beneficial bacteria, which support gut health, which is linked to mood regulation and serotonin production.

• Coffee: Can’t do without the morning coffee, can you? Coffee contains phenolic compounds, which are substances that are found in plants, and reduces risk of a stroke. It is also filled with polyphenols. The inflammatory and antioxidant properties of this play an important role in maintaining heart and brain health.