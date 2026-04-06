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Summer internships in the UAE: Everything students and parents need to know

The rules, rights, and paperwork that apply to school students aged 15 and above

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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Summer internships in the UAE: Everything students and parents need to know
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Dubai: Many high school seniors are starting to look at ways to get their first real work experience. While there are plenty of ways to search and apply for internships, there are important guidelines that parents and teenagers need to understand before diving in.

Internships offer genuinely valuable experience but knowing the rules ensures that experience happens in a safe, fair, and legally sound environment.

Who can apply for an internship?

According to the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), students aged 15 and above are eligible to apply for internship programmes at UAE companies during academic breaks. This applies to both Emirati students and expatriate residents enrolled in a recognised educational institution.

Article 5 of the UAE Labour Law explicitly prohibits employing anyone under the age of 15. MoHRE does not issue work permits to juveniles below this age, no exceptions.

What must your internship contract include?

All internship arrangements must be formalised with a written contract. This isn't optional, it's a requirement. Make sure the following are clearly stated before you sign:

  • Nature and areas of work/training

  • Duration of the internship

  • Wages or compensation (if any)

  • Weekly holidays and rest days

  • Daily working hours (max 6 hours for minors)

  • Any bonuses or additional privileges

  • Additional conditions for training or employment

What documents will you need?

Gather these before approaching a company. Having them ready makes the process much faster:

1.     Proof of your student status (school/university enrollment letter)

2.     A valid UAE residence visa (for expatriate students)

3.     A copy of your Emirates ID

4.     A No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from your educational institution

The NOC from your school is a critical document, without it, companies cannot formally register your internship. Get this processed early, as school admin offices can take time.

What are you entitled to as an intern?

Internships sit in a specific legal category, they are training programmes, not full employment. This means your entitlements differ from a regular employee's.

  • Experience certificate upon completion, noting responsibilities and performance

  • Any bonuses or privileges stated in your contract

  • A safe, age-appropriate working environment

  • Maximum 6-hour working day

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Can you get a real job at the company after your internship?

Yes, students aged 15–18 can legally work in the UAE under a juvenile work permit. Importantly, it is the employer's responsibility to apply for and fund this permit, not yours.

To obtain a juvenile work permit, the employer must submit the following:

  • A clear colour photo with white background

  • Written guardian/custodian consent

  • Medical fitness certificate from a recognised authority

  • Copy of passport + valid residence permit

  • Employment contract approved by MoHRE, signed by both parties

What jobs are off-limits for under-18s?

The law is clear about what juvenile workers may and may not do. Keep these in mind:

Not permitted:

  • Night work Industrial projects 

  • Hazardous environments 

  • Prohibited occupations list

Permitted (with a valid work permit):

  • Skilled roles at levels 1 & 2 L

  • licensed professions 

  • Work consistent with the establishment's activity

No insurance or bank guarantee is needed for a juvenile work permit, and no electronic quota allocation is required. The company's trade licence must be active with no violations that would suspend operations.

Related Topics:
UAE Labour Law

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