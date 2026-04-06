Summer internships in the UAE: Everything students and parents need to know

The rules, rights, and paperwork that apply to school students aged 15 and above
Dubai: Many high school seniors are starting to look at ways to get their first real work experience. While there are plenty of ways to search and apply for internships, there are important guidelines that parents and teenagers need to understand before diving in.
Internships offer genuinely valuable experience but knowing the rules ensures that experience happens in a safe, fair, and legally sound environment.
According to the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), students aged 15 and above are eligible to apply for internship programmes at UAE companies during academic breaks. This applies to both Emirati students and expatriate residents enrolled in a recognised educational institution.
Article 5 of the UAE Labour Law explicitly prohibits employing anyone under the age of 15. MoHRE does not issue work permits to juveniles below this age, no exceptions.
All internship arrangements must be formalised with a written contract. This isn't optional, it's a requirement. Make sure the following are clearly stated before you sign:
Nature and areas of work/training
Duration of the internship
Wages or compensation (if any)
Weekly holidays and rest days
Daily working hours (max 6 hours for minors)
Any bonuses or additional privileges
Additional conditions for training or employment
Gather these before approaching a company. Having them ready makes the process much faster:
1. Proof of your student status (school/university enrollment letter)
2. A valid UAE residence visa (for expatriate students)
3. A copy of your Emirates ID
4. A No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from your educational institution
The NOC from your school is a critical document, without it, companies cannot formally register your internship. Get this processed early, as school admin offices can take time.
Internships sit in a specific legal category, they are training programmes, not full employment. This means your entitlements differ from a regular employee's.
Experience certificate upon completion, noting responsibilities and performance
Any bonuses or privileges stated in your contract
A safe, age-appropriate working environment
Maximum 6-hour working day
Yes, students aged 15–18 can legally work in the UAE under a juvenile work permit. Importantly, it is the employer's responsibility to apply for and fund this permit, not yours.
To obtain a juvenile work permit, the employer must submit the following:
A clear colour photo with white background
Written guardian/custodian consent
Medical fitness certificate from a recognised authority
Copy of passport + valid residence permit
Employment contract approved by MoHRE, signed by both parties
The law is clear about what juvenile workers may and may not do. Keep these in mind:
Not permitted:
Night work Industrial projects
Hazardous environments
Prohibited occupations list
Permitted (with a valid work permit):
Skilled roles at levels 1 & 2 L
licensed professions
Work consistent with the establishment's activity
No insurance or bank guarantee is needed for a juvenile work permit, and no electronic quota allocation is required. The company's trade licence must be active with no violations that would suspend operations.