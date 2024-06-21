Dubai: Thinking of securing an internship or training programme this summer break? While internships offer valuable work experience, it's important to understand the regulations in place to ensure a safe and fair learning environment.
The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) sets guidelines for internship programmes. Here's a breakdown of key details and requirements for students.
Regulations for internships
If you are over the age of 15, you can apply for an internship at companies in the UAE through training programs at businesses. This internship should include a written contract outlining the following:
• The areas of training
• Training duration
• Weekly and other holidays
• Bonuses (if any) and other privileges
Internship duration
Companies can recruit students aged 15 and above during academic breaks for a maximum of three consecutive months per term.
What should the internship contract include?
The contract should clearly state:
• Nature of work
• Duration of internship
• Wages
• Weekly holidays
• Daily working hours (maximum six hours for minors)
• Additional conditions for employing or training students
For the internship, students must provide the following documents:
• Proof of the student’s status
• A valid UAE residence visa for expatriate students
• A copy of the Emirates ID
• A no-objection certificate (NOC) from the educational institute in which the student is enrolled.
While interns are not entitled to gratuity or standard leaves (unless specified in the contract), they should receive an experience certificate upon completion, outlining their responsibilities and performance appraisal.
Can minors legally work in the UAE?
If you are interested in taking an internship experience and apply for a job at the company, you can also legally work there, as long as you are over 15 years old. Individuals who are between 15 and 18 years old can obtain a juvenile work permit allowing them to work under specific conditions. It is the responsibility of the employer to apply for and pay for the work permit. To find out the working hours, required documents and regulations for employing juveniles in the UAE, click here.