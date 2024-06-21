Regulations for internships

If you are over the age of 15, you can apply for an internship at companies in the UAE through training programs at businesses. This internship should include a written contract outlining the following:

• The areas of training

• Training duration

• Weekly and other holidays

• Bonuses (if any) and other privileges

Internship duration

Companies can recruit students aged 15 and above during academic breaks for a maximum of three consecutive months per term.

What should the internship contract include?

The contract should clearly state:

• Nature of work

• Duration of internship

• Wages

• Weekly holidays

• Daily working hours (maximum six hours for minors)

• Additional conditions for employing or training students

For the internship, students must provide the following documents:

• Proof of the student’s status

• A valid UAE residence visa for expatriate students

• A copy of the Emirates ID

• A no-objection certificate (NOC) from the educational institute in which the student is enrolled.

While interns are not entitled to gratuity or standard leaves (unless specified in the contract), they should receive an experience certificate upon completion, outlining their responsibilities and performance appraisal.

Can minors legally work in the UAE?