Official travel times revealed

Etihad Rail has unveiled the journey times for its passenger trains across the UAE, starting from Abu Dhabi, once they become operational:

Abu Dhabi to Dubai: 57 minutes

Abu Dhabi to Al Ruwais: 70 minutes

Abu Dhabi to Fujairah: 105 minutes

The 900km Etihad Rail network will span the UAE, connecting 11 cities from Al Sila in the western region of Abu Dhabi to Fujairah on the east coast. Key stops along the way include Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Dubai, Sharjah, and Al Dhaid.

These trains will reach speeds of up to 200 km/h, significantly reducing commute times by 30 to 40 per cent compared to other transport options. Each train can accommodate up to 400 passengers and will be equipped with Wi-Fi, entertainment systems, charging points, and a variety of food and beverage choices.

While official launch dates for passenger operations are yet to be confirmed, Etihad Rail has been running freight services since 2023. This freight network connects major maritime ports and industrial zones across the emirates, including Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali Port in Dubai.

Upcoming passenger stations

Etihad Rail is actively developing passenger train stations to provide convenient access points across the network. Here are the confirmed station locations:

- Sakamkam, Fujairah: This station will be the first in Fujairah, lying in the city centre.

- University City, Sharjah: Scheduled for construction near the university area, this station will cater to the needs of students and faculty.

With these developments, projections estimate a daily passenger volume of around 14,000 on weekdays.

UAE to Oman in just one hour

Announced in April, the Hafeet Rail project aims to facilitate a quick connection between the two nations. In May, Etihad Rail, Oman Rail, and Mubadala Investment Company signed an agreement to commence construction on the project.

This railway will span 303km from the port city of Sohar in Oman to Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi. It will be connected to the UAE National Rail Network and its stations across the country.

Travel times:

- Abu Dhabi, Al Ain to Sohar (Oman): Travel time slashed from three hours and 25 minutes to one hour and 40 minutes.

- Sohar to Al Ain: The journey will be cut down to 47 minutes, compared to current travel times of up to one hour 27 minutes.

The passenger trains will operate at speeds of up to 200 km/h, while accommodating 400 passengers per journey, while freight trains will reach speeds of up to 120 km/h.

