Sharjah: A train station will be built near University City in Sharjah, which will be linked to the Etihad Rail national railway network, it was announced on Wednesday.
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended a signing ceremony to announce the upcoming station and its planned link to Etihad Rail. Also attending the ceremony was Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, and a number of senior officials.
The move aims to improve passenger transport, especially benefiting university students across the emirates. To be located near the University City, the station will also facilitate convenient access to key landmarks and residential areas within Sharjah, enhancing the connectivity for commuters.