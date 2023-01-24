Dubai: The longest rail bridge in Dubai that's a part of Etihad Rail runs through Al Qudra, the official twitter account of the rail network posted on Tuesday.
"Based in the Emirate of Dubai, our Al Qudra bridge is the longest rail bridge within the Emirate’s mainline network, forming a vital route for trade and commerce which positively contributes to the movement of goods throughout the UAE," it said.
The UAE Railway Programme, launched as a part of the Projects of the 50, with an investment worth of Dh50 billion, includes a national network of railway projects that would link the seven emirates. The programme is expected to create economic opportunities amounting to Dh200 billion.
A 256 km Tarif - Al Awir track joins Dubai and Abu Dhabi and has 29 bridges, 60 crossings and 137 drainage channels. The total excavation and backfilling work amounted to 46 million cubic metres, and was conducted with the participation of 13,300 workers, recording more than 47 million working hours.
Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, was launched in 2009.
When completed, the Etihad Rail network — which will cater to both freight and passengers — will span a total of 1,200 km across the UAE. The network will also form part of the GCC Railway Network – linking the UAE to Saudi Arabia via Ghweifat in the west and Oman via Al Ain in the east.