Dubai: Imagine relaxing by the beach with your family, hiking along ancient trails, or enjoying a day of ziplining and kayaking – all in one emirate, Fujairah. If you have never had the chance to explore Fujairah, now is the perfect time to do so, with the cooler temperatures making it ideal to enjoy the landscapes, wadis, and outdoor adventures. To help you plan your visit, here are some must-see attractions.

1. Wadi Al Abadilah Trail

Nestled in Wadi Al Abadilah in Masafi, this trail offers a scenic journey through a valley renowned for its palm groves and year-round freshwater streams. Visitors can set up camp in the area, surrounded by majestic mountains and sparkling springs. This trail, perfect for beginners to intermediate hikers, stretches over 8km and typically takes 60 to 90 minutes to complete.

How to get there:

The trail is located near the town of Masafi. To reach the start of the trail, take the E99 road towards the Dibba-Masafi Road. On the way from Masafi to Dibba, look out for the exit onto a dirt road. Alternatively, you can put in these coordinates in your navigation app to reach the exit - 25.439282808180682, 56.19653817102271, or simply type ‘Entry to Wadi Abadilah’ into your navigation app. These coordinates mark the starting point of the hike and the designated parking area. A regular sedan is sufficient to access the location.

2. Sal Khail Trail

For a tranquil escape, head to the Sal Khail Trail in Masafi, a well-maintained path developed by the Fujairah Adventures Centre. The trail boasts a range of fascinating highlights: Ancient watchtower ruins, stone platforms perfect for a rest, remnants of historic farms and springs, and a panoramic viewpoint that overlooks Dibba.

According to the Fujairah Adventures Centre, the hike features a gradual elevation change, making it accessible to most hikers. Opt for a relaxed two-hour round trip to the viewpoint or choose a more challenging 5-hour loop. Adventurous explorers can extend the hike to a 10-kilometre journey, incorporating visits to farms, the final watchtower, petroglyphs, and ending on an unpaved road towards Al Halah and the E89 road connecting Dibba and Fujairah.

How to get there:

For those travelling from Dubai, start by taking E611 (Emirates Road) towards Sharjah. Once you reach Sharjah, take the exit for S142 (Khorfakkan Road). As you get closer to Fujairah, switch to the E89 (Dibba/Masafi Road). Follow signs for Al Huwail Road, where the hiking trail begins. As you approach the area, look out for signs pointing to ‘Fujairah Adventures’.

3. Fujairah Adventure Park

Set against the backdrop of the Hajar mountains and the Haam Dam, Fujairah Adventure Park is a playground for thrill-seekers and Nature lovers alike. Whether you are looking for an adrenaline rush or a more laid-back outdoor experience, this park offers something for everyone. Activities range from ziplining and archery to axe throwing, kayaking, and more. For a more detailed guide and costs for each activity, click here.

How to get there:

If you are travelling from Dubai or Abu Dhabi, take the exit for Al Madam road (E44) from either E311 or E611 to get on the E84 highway that takes you to Fujairah. Once you enter the city, drive for a few kilometres, and take a left from the signal, after you pass the Fujairah Transport Corporation Building to your right. The road will take you straight to the adventure park.

4. Masafi Market

No visit to Fujairah is complete without a stop at the bustling Masafi Market. Here, you will find a treasure trove of heritage items, furniture, carpets, and cookware. The market is also home to several cafeterias and street vendors selling local favourites like karak tea, roasted corn, and fresh coconut water. Affordable plant nurseries line the road, offering a vast selection of greenery. Located on the E88 Road (Al Dhaid East Coast Road), you need to follow signs for Fujairah and Masafi to reach this vibrant market.

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

5. Flower season in Fujairah

As winter arrives in Fujairah, so does the bloom of purple and pink flowers across the valleys and mountain regions. According to Discover Fujairah, the bloom begins in December and usually lasts until March, covering areas like Safad, Ain Al Ghumour, Tayyibah, Wadi Mai, and Maidaq. You can also visit the flower farm in Wadi Asimah (Asimah Valley), home to around 30,000 flowers. The farm is open daily from 6am to 7pm.

The farm is in Aasmah, a village in the emirate that includes Asimah Valley. To get there from Dubai takes approximately two hours and five minutes. Start by taking E611 (Emirates Road) towards Sharjah. Once on E611, take the exit for S142 - Khorfakkan Road, then follow the signs for E89, leading towards Wadi Sidr, Dibba, and Masafi. When you reach Masafi, look for the signs pointing to Asimah village. The farm is situated on 3a Street.

The flower farm in Wadi Asimah (Asimah Valley), home to around 30,000 flowers. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

6. Umbrella Beach