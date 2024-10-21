What has changed?

Since 2017, Indian citizens holding a valid American visa or Green Card, or residency permits for the EU or UK, have been eligible for a visa on arrival in the UAE.

Now, in 2024, the UAE has announced an expansion of this scheme – Indian nationals holding valid tourist visas for the EU, US, and UK can now also benefit from visa-on-arrival access.

Who is eligible?

Indian citizens and their family members, holding ordinary passports, are eligible for a visa on arrival at all UAE entry points if they have:

• A valid tourist visa, residence permit, or Green Card issued by the United States, or

• A valid tourist visa or residence permit issued by EU countries or the United Kingdom.

Note - The visa, permit, and passport must all have a validity of at least six months.

How long can you stay?

14-day visa on arrival - This option allows you to extend your stay for an additional 14 days (fees apply) as long as your EU, US, or UK visa remains valid with at least six months of passport validity.



60-day visa on arrival - This non-extendable option is ideal for longer trips.

Visa-on-arrival costs

• 14-day entry visa: Dh100

• 14-day extension: Dh250

• 60-day visa: Dh250 (non-extendable)

How to apply for a UAE visa-on-arrival

To arrange your visa-on-arrival, you will need to apply online in advance. Here are your options:

1. General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) - Dubai – For those arriving in Dubai, visit gdrfad.gov.ae.

2. Emirates pre-approved visa - Available for Emirates airlines passengers.

3. ICP website - visit smartservices.icp.gov.ae.

4. Travel agency

Required documents

• A copy of your valid Indian passport (both bio-data and address pages) with at least six months validity.

• A recent passport-sized photograph with a white background.

• A copy of your valid tourist visa or residence permit from the US, UK, or EU (with at least six months validity).

How to apply via GDRFA Dubai

1. Visit gdrfad.gov.ae and click ‘Login’. Select ‘Register with Email’ to create an account.

2. Enter your details, including your full name, date of birth, email address, and password. An OTP (one-time password) will be sent to your email. Enter the OTP, agree to the terms, and register.

3. Log in with your new credentials. On your dashboard, click on ‘New Application’ and select ‘New Visit Entry Permit – Indian’.

4. Fill in the required details - full name, passport details, visa or residence permit information.

5. Upload your documents and confirm the details before submitting your application and payment. You should receive your visa within 48 hours via email.

How to apply via ICP

1. Visit smartservices.icp.gov.ae and click on ‘Public Visa Services’.

2. Look for the service ‘Issue Entry Permit for Holders of Special Visas’ and click ‘Start Service’.

3. Complete the application by providing your personal details – name, passport number, nationality, visa information.

4. Enter your UAE address (either a hotel or residential address).

5. Upload the required documents (passport copy, visa/residence permit) and submit the application.

Once processed, you will receive your visa within 48 hours via email.

Pre-approval for Emirates passengers