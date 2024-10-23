Dubai: Picture this: You welcome the day witnessing the sunrise, high above the ground, enjoying views of the UAE’s desert landscape, the Hajar mountains and the Arabian sea. If that’s a picture you want to turn into a real-life experience, a hot air balloon ride in Ras Al Khaimah is on the cards!

ActionFlight is a balloon ride operator that conducts daily balloon rides in the emirate, and is the only skydiving and balloon flight operator in the Northern Emirates. If you do want to experience a hot air balloon ride, whether as a romantic getaway with your partner, or a fulfilling experience with a group of friends, here are the details of how you can book one.

How much does it cost?

The standard adult balloon flight in Ras Al Khaimah costs Dh899, while a ticket for children (5-12 years old) is Dh849. All prices are inclusive of five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) and you can book your flight directly at actionflight.ae.

What's included?

The ticket you purchase will include:

- Return transport within Ras Al Khaimah (transport options from other UAE locations are also available)

- Flight briefing and photo opportunities

- 50-70 minute hot air balloon flight

- Light refreshments after landing

- Flight certificate

There are also other options available, which will come at an additional cost, like booking a private hot-air balloon ride for a group of four, or a premium balloon flight, which includes a more indulgent breakfast.

What you should remember

If you are planning your trip, here are some key points to keep in mind:

Mobile phone usage – According to ActionFlight, the UAE’s aviation laws prohibit the use of mobile phones in flying vessels, including hot air balloons. However, you can use your phone camera in airplane or flight mode.

Taking children along – The minimum age requirement for a hot air balloon ride is five, and children and teenagers under 16 must always be accompanied by an adult. The ride is not suitable for babies due to safety reasons.

Weight restrictions – you will also need to provide your weight for the ride, as the pilot needs to ensure that the total weight of all passengers is within the lift capacity and size of the balloon.