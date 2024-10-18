Dubai: Cybersecurity threats are on the rise across the world. During the recently concluded Gitex Global 2024, Gulf News sat down with a cybersecurity expert from the Sharjah Digital Department, who shared some helpful and easy to follow tips that can keep you safe online:

1. Keep your apps and phone software updated

While you often hear this advice from authorities, do you know exactly why updating your apps and software is necessary?

“There may be vulnerabilities in the software that hackers can try to exploit. Whenever any vulnerabilities are detected, companies release patches to the app or phone software that protect users from hacking,” the expert said.

2. Enable all the security features on each app that you use

Whether it is your go to messaging app or social media platform, make sure you go into your profile settings and disable the option for users who are not in your contacts list from sending you a message or seeing your profile, or when you were last online.

3. Second guess any messages or calls you receive asking for information

When you receive a call or text message, second guess it – even if someone claims to be from a government authority, especially if they ask you to provide details like your Emirates ID number or a one-time password they claim they have just sent to your mobile number.

4. Got a package delivered? Don’t throw away the box without destroying the label with your details on it.

“When you order things online, you give your delivery address, which 90 per cent of the times is exactly what your billing address shows in your bank records. So when you get a package, destroy the label before you throw the package,” the expert said.

“If it is a thermal sticker, use a lighter and carefully hold it under the sticker, which will damage it enough to wipe out all the data,” he added.

5. Don’t scan random QR codes!

Want to check the menu at a restaurant? Scan a QR code. Want to pay your bill? Scan a QR code. While QR codes have become omnipresent in today’s connected world, the expert from Digital Sharjah advised mobile phone users to exercise caution.

“You don’t know where a QR code has been changed, to direct you to a phishing website, so whenever you can, ask for the machine to make the payment, or ask for an actual menu instead,” he said.

What should I do if hackers are able to get my details?

If you do fall prey to such calls or messages, it is advisable to always register a case with the police in your emirate. This is to ensure that in case your details are used for criminal activities in the future, you can protect yourself from liability.