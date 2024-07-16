Cybersecurity company Kaspersky reported a staggering 60 per cent surge in mobile cyberattacks globally in 2023. In the UAE, the Cyber Security Council also recently revealed that 54 per cent of individuals fell victim to phishing websites in the third quarter of 2023.

Over the past few weeks, authorities in the UAE, from postal services to police and immigration, have all raised awareness against potential scams that you, as an online user, should steer clear of. But there are simple ways in which you can also protect your online presence, from simple best practices to easy-to-use tools.

Here are six things you can do to protect yourself as an online user, according to Dubai Digital Authority.

1. Use a strong, unique password.

A 2024 study by US based finance advice platform Forbes Advisor found that 35 per cent of respondents identified weak passwords as the primary cause of their security breaches.

UAE’s Cybersecurity Council provided these basic tips that you can follow for a stronger password:

Aim for at least 12 characters.

Assign a unique password for each account.

Include a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols.

Update important passwords regularly.

The five common password mistakes that put user accounts at risk include: 1. Using the same password for multiple accounts.

2. Not changing passwords regularly.

3. Including easily guessable information (like birth dates or names) in passwords.

4. Sharing passwords with others.

5. Storing passwords insecurely.

Source: UAE Cybersecurity Council

2. Enable two-step verification.

Setting up a two-step verification system, or better still a multi-factor authentication can secure your online accounts even further. Most UAE banks, service providers and social media apps provide this option to users. All you need to do is go to the settings of each app or website and select the option from the ‘security’ settings.

You will be able to use facial recognition, app-specific codes, or one-time passwords (OTPs) sent to your email address as options for multi-factor authentication, making it harder for hackers to access your accounts.

3. Keep your software updated.

Whether it is your smartphone, laptop or even a specific app on your phone, look for updates that have been released to make sure you have the latest version of the service you are using. These updates often include enhanced security features that may have been added based on recently detected security threats.

4. Use trusted Wi-Fi networks.

If you are in the habit of logging in to public Wi-Fi networks, that are available at hotels, malls, and cafés, you make yourself vulnerable to something called ‘Wi-Fi sniffing’.

According to the US government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), many public access points are not secured and the traffic they carry is not encrypted.

“This can put your sensitive communications or transactions at risk. Because your connection is being transmitted ‘in the clear’, malicious actors could use sniffing tools to obtain sensitive information such as passwords or credit card numbers. Ensure that all the access points you connect to use at least WPA2 encryption,” its website states.

Wi-Fi Protected Access 2 (WPA2) encryption is a security certification, which provides better protection for internet traffic on wireless networks. You can check the level of security of a Wi-Fi network on your phone by tapping on the Wi-Fi settings for ‘more information’. You will then be able to see if the Wi-Fi network has at least a WPA2 security, or better still, WPA3.

5. Avoid clicking on suspicious links.

UAE’s Cybersecurity Council recently alerted users against a surge in scams targeting residents via messaging apps, especially those related to job offers. The authority asked residents to be cautious of:

Unexpected high-paying job offers.

Simple tasks with high rewards.

Offers from unfamiliar companies.

Guaranteed jobs without qualifications.

Requests for personal or account information.

“Exercise caution before sharing your information or clicking on suspicious links,” the post added.

6. Stay informed about online security and privacy practices.

Did you know that there are various easy to use options available to all users, which can boost your online security and privacy?

For example, you can protect your privacy by adjusting your app settings, by opening your messaging or social media app, accessing ‘settings’ and then navigating to Account and Privacy.

From controlling who can read your messages and posts or see your profile photo, to how much of your personal information is made publicly available, there are multiple aspects of your privacy that you can set.