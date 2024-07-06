Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has warned the public against e-frauds where electronic links are sent via text messages attributed to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA), using unknown contacts.

Urging residents not to click on such links, ICP on X denied the validity of fraudulent messages that stipulate administrative penalties and unrealistic fines if some procedures are not carried out.

It said the ICP’s services are provided through approved channels and its smart servioces platforms, which the public should take note of.

The ICP alert follows fraudulent messages sent in the name of GDRFA which claim that the recepient’s passport has been suspended and the person is restricted from leaving the country.