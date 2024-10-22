What is Qasr Al Watan?

The exterior views of the Qasr Al Watan, the new cultural landmark housed within the Presidentaial Palace compund,Qasr Al Watan reflects centuries of arabian archetectuaral design and tradition in a palace built for the 21st century which is opened for tourists. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Literally translated to 'Palace of the Nation', Qasr Al Watan is the UAE's presidential palace compound in Ras Al Akhdar, situated along Mina Corniche. The Palace is constructed from white granite and limestone built to last centuries and to reflect heat.

When you visit the palace, you can purchase a ticket to take a tour of the palace, and visit various zones that have been opened to the public. The visit allows people to learn about the formation of the UAE, its system of governance and diplomacy as well as having access to halls typically reserved for official summits.

Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

Qasr Al Watan is steeped in the nation’s history and culture Image Credit: Supplied

Different zones

The different zones showcase Arabian artistry, craftsmanship and architecture. ‘The Great Hall’, for example, is one of the first zones that you will visit, and here you will get a real appreciation of traditional Arabian craftsmanship, artistry and architecture. From the central dome and archways to the mosaic patterns or mirrored cubes positioned at every corner, your introduction to the palace will immerse you into craftsmanship and architecture.

The palace also offers a glimpse of areas where important political events take place. For example, the presidential banquet is where the UAE hosts guests on state visits. There is also an area called 'Spirit of Collaboration', where entities such as the Federal Supreme Council, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council come together to set agendas.

Here are all the different zones that you will get a chance to visit:

1. A photo to start the trip – At the start of the tour experience, you get a photo opportunity in the Palace’s dedicated Media Room.

2. The Great Hall – The Great Hall incorporates Qasr Al Watan’s three signature colors: Blue, representing the waters of the Arabian Gulf, white, which stands for purity, and yellow, inspired by the color of the desert sands. This is also where you will see the central dome of the palace, which has a diametre of 37 metres and height of 60 metres, and is one of the most iconic sights in Abu Dhabi.

3. Presidential gifts – This zone gives a unique insight into the legacy of goodwill between the UAE and the world, through the many diplomatic gifts received by the UAE. On display are samurai armours from Japan, hooded falcon masks from Germany, a traditional rifle from Kuwait, a vase from the Phoenician era, a moon vase from Korea, the most intricately designed carpet from Turkmenistan, as well as gold wreaths, medals and coins from various geographies and historical periods, and so much more. A particular highlight of the collection is religious manuscripts, including a Holy Quran swathed in cover with gold embroidery, a gift from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

4. Spirit of Collaboration – The next zone takes you into the vast circular room, where key decisions are made, as this is where entities such as the Federal Supreme Council, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council come together to set agendas and map the way forward.

5. The Presidential Banquet – Wonder how the UAE hosts the world? At this immaculately set banqueting hall, officials from around the globe are treated to a unique taste of Emirati hospitality.

Presidential Banquet Hall at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

6. House of Knowledge – In the next zone, you are bound to find an artefact or manuscript that you will remember for years. The House of Knowledge sheds light on the Arab region’s most notable contributions to astronomy, science, art and literature and much more. It is home to a replica of the Birmingham Quran manuscript, which dates back to the late sixth or early seventh century CE. “In keeping with the spirit of tolerance that the UAE has long espoused, the House Of Knowledge also displays The Bible and the Psalms of David,” the palace’s official website states.

While you are at the House of Knowledge, don’t miss out on the stunning ‘Power of words’ sculpture by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej, interpretation of a quote by the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which states, “Wealth is not money and oil. Wealth lies in people, and it is worthless if not dedicated to serve the people”.

Visitors look at The ‘Power of Words’ Art Installation, designed by local artist Mattar Bin Lahej, this installation features interlaced words from an Arabic quote by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nayan that says “Wealth is not money or oil, wealth lies in people and it is worthless if not dedicated to serve the people.” at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. Qasr Al Watan, which is located at the end of Abu Dhabi corniche next to Emirates Palace, and is an enriching interactive journey in a contemporary setting that reveals and reflects on governance, knowledge and craftsmanship. Qasr Al Watan is a Presidential Palace which opened to the public in 2019. The palace was used for official purposes including hosting foreign leaders of states.The building is still used to host foreign dignitaries and for government proposes. 14th July 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

7. Qasr Al Watan Library – At the palace library, you will be able to peruse through books and reading materials curated for over 35 years, covering history, the arts and humanities, socio-economic developments, memoirs and official documents on governance. If you wish to visit the library regularly, you can even get a free membership, which will also give you access to digital libraries and six other public libraries across the UAE. Library hours are from 11am to 4.30pm, Sunday to Thursday.

Ticket prices

Dh65 for adults, Dh30 for children aged four to 17.

If you want to book a guided tour, you would need to pay for it separately (Dh20).

Timings for palace visits are from 10am to 5.30pm (last entry).

The sound and light show – ‘Palace in motion’

Image Credit: WATAN

While you are at the palace, you might also want to stay back and enjoy the ‘Palace in motion’ show that happens every evening, with a three-act show reflecting on the UAE’s journey of the past, present and future.

The show starts at 7.30pm, with last entry at 7pm.

You will need to buy tickets for the Palace in motion show separately.

Ticket prices: Dh25 for adults, Dh12 for children aged four to 17.

How you can visit

An aerial view of Qasr Al Watan, Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, seen from Etihad Towers. Qasr Al Watan, or "Palace of the Nation", is an exquisitely crafted tribute to the region’s Arabian heritage and artistry. It is considered a new monument to cultural knowledge and communication between peoples of the world. Image Credit: Shutterstock