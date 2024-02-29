1. Giant swing

This is the highest swing (24 metres high) in the region, and is a great, fun activity that you can enjoy.

Cost: Dh120

2. Twin zipline

The ziplines – 450m and 600 m – will allow you to traverse the Haam dam as you have a ‘flying’ experience, not once but twice.

Cost: Dh190

3. Axe –throwing experience

Use skill, precision and a dash of adventure. For each session, you will get 10 axes to get the aim right.

Cost: Dh50

Capacity: 3 players

4. Archery

At the archery enclosure, you will get 15 arrows (10 for children), to hit the bull’s eye. While the activity does not have an age limit, like all other activities it does have a height limit. You have to be at least 140cm (4’5”) tall to be eligible for this activity.

Capacity: 4 players

Cost: Dh50 (for those above the age of 15), Dh30 for children.

5. Air rifle shooting

Whether you are a seasoned marksman or a first-time shooter, the air rifle activity caters to all skill levels, giving you 15 shots at the mark.

Capacity: 3 players

Cost: Dh75

6. Pump track

This especially designed pump track can be explored by bikers, skateboarders or those wearing roller skates.

Cost: Dh40 day pass

7. Dirt Jump

This activity is specifically for advanced and expert bikers, where you can enjoy taking off from the especially designed platforms for some fun stunts.

Cost: Dh40 day pass

8. Kayaking

Take a kayak along the Haam dam for a more relaxed but fun time.

Couple Kayak (1 hour) – Dh80

Single kayak (1 hour) – Dh65

9. Quick flight

Drop down from a 12-metre high tower, as you are safely equipped with a security harness.

Age limit: 6+ years

Minimum weight: 25kg

Maximum weight: 120kg

Minimum height: 110cm

Cost: Dh50

10. Wall climbing and upscaling

Test your dexterity at the vertical climb wall.

Activity duration: 15 minutes

Cost: Dh50 (for those above the age of 15), Dh30 for children

11. Bag jump

It is a gravity defying adventure for a safe and exhilarating experience as you jump from the tower onto an inflated bag.

Age limit: 10+ years

Minimum weight: 20kg

Cost: Dh35

12. Hiking trails

Enjoy a good hike across the Hajar mountains with these especially designed trails, for beginners, intermediate and advanced skills.

Cost: Dh25 per person

Apart from these activities you can also bring your own bike and enjoy the biking trails that are spread over 20 hectares of land for free. You can also rent a bike, starting from Dh35 for one hour, but the prices may be higher for more advanced bikes.

Camping chalets

The park also has specially built chalets, which are suitable for a group of eight. These chalets look over the dam and are fitted with barbecue amenities. If you are not in the mood for a barbecue, there are also many food options available at the park.

How to get there

The park is located in the heart of Fujairah, just 10 minutes away from the beach and a five-minute drive from the city centre.