Nestled amidst the majestic Hajar mountains and the serene waters of the Haam dam, Fujairah Adventure Park promises an unforgettable experience for adventure enthusiasts of all ages. Whether you are seeking heart-pounding thrills or a more relaxed outdoor activity, this park has something for everyone.
On February 29, the park unveiled its Phase II expansion, introducing 12 exciting new activities to the park. From soaring through the skies on the highest swing in the UAE to experiencing the thrill of two ziplines, here are all the activities you can enjoy.
1. Giant swing
This is the highest swing (24 metres high) in the region, and is a great, fun activity that you can enjoy.
Cost: Dh120
2. Twin zipline
The ziplines – 450m and 600 m – will allow you to traverse the Haam dam as you have a ‘flying’ experience, not once but twice.
Cost: Dh190
3. Axe –throwing experience
Use skill, precision and a dash of adventure. For each session, you will get 10 axes to get the aim right.
Cost: Dh50
Capacity: 3 players
4. Archery
At the archery enclosure, you will get 15 arrows (10 for children), to hit the bull’s eye. While the activity does not have an age limit, like all other activities it does have a height limit. You have to be at least 140cm (4’5”) tall to be eligible for this activity.
Capacity: 4 players
Cost: Dh50 (for those above the age of 15), Dh30 for children.
5. Air rifle shooting
Whether you are a seasoned marksman or a first-time shooter, the air rifle activity caters to all skill levels, giving you 15 shots at the mark.
Capacity: 3 players
Cost: Dh75
6. Pump track
This especially designed pump track can be explored by bikers, skateboarders or those wearing roller skates.
Cost: Dh40 day pass
7. Dirt Jump
This activity is specifically for advanced and expert bikers, where you can enjoy taking off from the especially designed platforms for some fun stunts.
Cost: Dh40 day pass
8. Kayaking
Take a kayak along the Haam dam for a more relaxed but fun time.
Couple Kayak (1 hour) – Dh80
Single kayak (1 hour) – Dh65
9. Quick flight
Drop down from a 12-metre high tower, as you are safely equipped with a security harness.
Age limit: 6+ years
Minimum weight: 25kg
Maximum weight: 120kg
Minimum height: 110cm
Cost: Dh50
10. Wall climbing and upscaling
Test your dexterity at the vertical climb wall.
Activity duration: 15 minutes
Cost: Dh50 (for those above the age of 15), Dh30 for children
11. Bag jump
It is a gravity defying adventure for a safe and exhilarating experience as you jump from the tower onto an inflated bag.
Age limit: 10+ years
Minimum weight: 20kg
Cost: Dh35
12. Hiking trails
Enjoy a good hike across the Hajar mountains with these especially designed trails, for beginners, intermediate and advanced skills.
Cost: Dh25 per person
Apart from these activities you can also bring your own bike and enjoy the biking trails that are spread over 20 hectares of land for free. You can also rent a bike, starting from Dh35 for one hour, but the prices may be higher for more advanced bikes.
Camping chalets
The park also has specially built chalets, which are suitable for a group of eight. These chalets look over the dam and are fitted with barbecue amenities. If you are not in the mood for a barbecue, there are also many food options available at the park.
How to get there
The park is located in the heart of Fujairah, just 10 minutes away from the beach and a five-minute drive from the city centre.
If you are travelling from Dubai or Abu Dhabi, take the exit for Al Madam road (E44) from either E311 or E611 to get on the E84 highway that takes you to Fujairah. Once you enter the city, drive for a few kilometres and take a left from the signal, after you pass the Fujairah Transport Corporation Building to your right. The road will take you straight to the adventure park.