Dubai: Making sure your UAE driving licence is up to date is essential, and the late fees for failing to renew it on time can add up quickly. In the UAE, you can easily complete the driving licence renewal process online in just a few clicks.

If your driving licence was issued in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah, you can download the official Ministry of Interior (MOI) app – ‘MOI UAE’. With the app, you can renew your licence on your phone from the comfort of your home or office and get back on the road in no time.

When should I renew my UAE driving licence?

You can renew your licence six months before expiry or even if it is already expired, as you have a grace period of 30 days after your licence expires to renew it, without incurring any fines. After that, you will incur a Dh10 monthly fine.

Consequences of driving without a valid licence:

• Dh500 fine.

• Four black points on your licence.

• Vehicle impoundment for seven days.

Validity of UAE driving licence

- Below 21 years old – One year

Above 21 years old:

- UAE citizens and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens – 10 years

- UAE residents – Five years

Cost of UAE driving licence renewal

Driving licence renewal:

- Dh100 for those under 21 years old

- Dh300 for those above 21 years old.

Eye test:

Dh100 to Dh150 (charges may differ)

Delivery fee:

Dh35

How to renew UAE driving licence with MOI

Before you start: Ensure all traffic fines are settled to avoid delays.

Step 1: Go for an eye test

Head to the nearest optical store that conducts eye tests for UAE driving licence renewal. Most optical stores in the UAE are approved to provide eye tests for licence renewals.

For the eye test, you must provide two documents:

- Original UAE driving licence

- Original Emirates ID

Once the test is complete and you have paid for it, the optician will update the details of your test result on the MOI system. Once that is done, you will receive an SMS confirming your eye exam results and that you can now renew your licence.

Step 2: Complete the driving licence renewal application on the MOI app

1. Download the MOI app, for Apple and Android users, and click on ‘log in’ and sign in with your UAE Pass. This is the official digital identity for citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE.

2. Next, tap on ‘Services’ at the bottom of your screen and scroll down until you see the ‘Renew a Vehicle Drivers Licence’ service.

3. Click on ‘Start Service’. It’s important to note that you will only be able to access the service if you have completed an eye exam first.

4. You will then be required to upload a recent passport-sized photograph for the licence renewal. Then, click ‘Next’.

5. Next, confirm your contact details and licence information. Your licence number, Traffic Code Number, date of birth, Emirates ID number, mobile number and email address will be automatically filled in by the UAE Pass app.

6. Next, select the emirate and region where you reside and enter your address for the delivery of the licence.

7. Once that is complete, you will be able to view the total cost of the licence renewal. Click on ‘Pay Now’.

8. You will be transferred to a payment channel, where you will have to enter your debit or credit card details. Once the payment is complete, you will receive a confirmation notification and a digital receipt.

You will also receive an email and SMS with an estimated delivery date for your renewed driving licence. It will take up to seven working days to receive the licence.

Additional points to remember: