Dubai: Are you a new driver in the UAE? If so, there are several rules related to just that one document – your driving licence – that you should be aware of.

For example, did you know that not carrying the licence with you when you are driving can lead to a fine of Dh400?

Here is a list of all the driving licence related fines, as per the Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for the year 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control:

1. Driving with a driving licence issued by a foreign country, except in permitted cases

Dh400 fine

If you are a UAE resident, it is important to get a driving licence issued in the UAE. This can be done either by converting your existing driving licence into a UAE driving licence or by taking some driving lessons to qualify for one.

If you fail to do so, you face a fine of Dh400, even if you have a licence issued by another country. An exception to this rule is if you are a visitor in the UAE and have a driving licence issued by one of the country’s whose licence is accepted by UAE’s authorities, such as the UK and EU.

2. Driving a vehicle with a driving licence other than the one that is allowed on your licence

Dh400 fine, 12 black points

A licence issued in the UAE clearly states the type of vehicle the licence holder can drive. This could be a ‘light motor vehicle’, ‘heavy vehicle’ or a ‘motorcycle’. If you are caught driving a vehicle that is not mentioned on your licence, you face Dh400 in fines and 12 black points.

3. Driving a vehicle with an expired driving licence

Dh500 fine, 4 black points

Vehicle impounded for seven days for light vehicles

If you fail to renew your driving licence, not only do you face a fine of Dh10 for each month after the expiry date, you can also face heavy penalties if you are caught driving with an expired licence. Not only will you have to pay a Dh500 fine, your licence will also have four black points and the vehicle you are driving will be impounded for seven days.

4. Not carrying the driving licence

Dh400 fine

If you give your licence a careful look, you will see an instruction clearly printed at the back – ‘This licence should be with you when you are driving and should be presented on demand to an authorised person.’

Driving without your licence with you is a punishable traffic offence, with a Dh400 fine.

5. Failure to hand over a driving licence, when you’ve been penalised with the maximum black points

Dh1,000 – Dh3,000 fine

While some traffic violations, like driving slightly over the speed limit, or parking incorrectly, can lead to a monetary fine, more dangerous violations like driving recklessly can lead to black points being imposed on a driver’s licence.

A motorist can get a maximum of 24 black points, after which the licence is suspended and the case is decided upon by a court.

However, if you commit a traffic violation that receives 24 black points – like driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs – you would need to hand over your licence to the authorities. Failure to do so will lead to a fine of Dh1,000, if this is your first traffic violation.