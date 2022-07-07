Dubai: If you are living in Dubai, driving is an essential skill. But, if you have put off the idea of applying for a driving licence because you do not have the time to visit a driving institute branch and stand in line to register for classes, you can now complete the process online in a few minutes.

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched ‘Click and Drive’ initiative, which allows users to complete the registration process online, select their preferred driving institute and pay the fees for the training packages in person.

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide on how you can get started on your journey to getting a driving licence in Dubai.

How to apply for ‘Click and drive’

1. Visit this link: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=3704255 and click on the red button, ‘Apply Now’.

2. Firstly, the application will ask if you have a driving licence issued by another country. Select ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

3. Depending on your answer, there will be the following outcomes:

• If you already have a driving licence issued by certain countries, you may be able to convert it to a UAE driving licence. The service is available for driving licences issued by certain countries to its citizens. Click here to find the list of countries eligible for converting their licence to a UAE driving licence.

• If you have a driving licence issued by a country which is not on the list, you would need to register for driving classes. However, you may be eligible to enroll for fewer driving classes, considering your previous driving experience.

• If you do not have a driving licence issued by another country and you select ‘no’, you will also have to register for driving classes.

4. Next, select the driving licence category:

• Light Vehicle Automatic

• Light Vehicle (Manual)

• Motorcycle

• Heavy vehicle

5. After that, the application will show you the required classes and tests you need to take to get a driving licence. These include:

• Eye Test

• Eight-hour theory lectures

• Knowledge test

• Practical training – 20 hours

• Yard test

• Road test

Your driving licence will be issued after you have completed the classes and passed all the tests.

6. According, to the information you have entered, the application will then present you with the lowest estimated price for the driving classes by RTA. If you are a beginner, the most basic package from a driving institute will cost around Dh3,865.

7. Next, enter your Emirates ID number and expiry date and click the ‘continue’ button.

8. Then, enter your mobile number. Sometimes, your mobile number may not match your Emirates ID. The application will give you the option to provide your personal mobile number. To do this, you must enter the Unified number on your UAE residence visa and your mobile number. Once you enter the details, RTA will register your personal mobile number.

9. Once you enter your mobile number, RTA will then send a one-time password (OTP) to your registered mobile number via SMS. Enter the OTP and verify it.

10. Next, your personal information will appear on the application, this will include your profession and sponsor. Enter your email address and select your preferred language.

11. Then click ‘continue’ and choose the driving institute branch you want to enroll in. After selecting the branch, the driving institute will contact you and provide the information on the training packages.