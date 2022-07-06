1 of 14
Eid Al Adha will officially fall on Saturday, July 9: gulfnews.com/1.1656311467292
Image Credit: File image
2 of 14
On June 30, The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced a four-day holiday for private sector employees. Holidays for Eid Al Adha for the private sector will start on 9th Dhu Al Hijjah (Day of Arafat), corresponding Friday, July 8, and will end on Monday, July 11. Read more here: gulfnews.com/1.1656591256426
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
3 of 14
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
4 of 14
Image Credit: File image
5 of 14
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
6 of 14
Image Credit: WAM
7 of 14
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
8 of 14
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
9 of 14
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
10 of 14
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11 of 14
Image Credit: File image
12 of 14
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
13 of 14
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
14 of 14
Where you can get PCR test for Dh40, Dh50 or up to Dh150 in the UAE: gulfnews.com/1.1655789023710
Image Credit: Shutterstock