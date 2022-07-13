Dubai: Knowing how to drive is not only a helpful skill if you live in the UAE but even a rite of passage into adulthood in your late teens and early 20s.

However, if this is your first time applying for a driving licence, you may be confused about the steps you need to take. If you are an Abu Dhabi resident, here is all you need to know about getting a driving licence.

Step 1: Conduct an eye test

Walk into any optician in the Emirate licensed by the traffic and licensing department of Abu Dhabi and conduct an eye test. For it, you will need to provide a valid Emirates ID.

Cost:

Dh100

Step 2: Open a traffic file

You can open a traffic file online either through the TAMM portal, which is the official portal for Abu Dhabi Government services, or through the Abu Dhabi Police mobile application.

Required documents:

Whether you are applying through TAMM or Abu Dhabi Police, you will need to upload the following documents:

• Emirates ID

• Eye test certificate

• Personal photo

Applying through TAMM

1. Visit tamm.abudhabi

2. Go to the ‘Vehicles and Transportation’ category on the home page and then select ‘Driving Services’.

3. Scroll down and click on ‘Request to Open a Driving Licence File’. Alternatively, click on this link to go to the service directly: https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en/aspects-of-life/vehiclestransportation/drivingservices/DrivingLicence/requesttoopenadrivinglicencefile

4. Click on ‘Start’.

5. You will be asked to log in using the UAE Pass.

6. Select licence type. For a car’s driving licence, select ‘light motor vehicle’.

7. Choose request category as ‘new’.

8. Choose your preferred driving test centre, which are Abu Dhabi Police traffic and licensing department branches. This is the centre where your final driving test will be conducted.

9. Select Transmission type – manual or automatic.

10. Next, you will have to enter your personal information, but this section will be automatically filled in, as you have signed in through your UAE Pass account. The details include your full name, Emirates ID number and expiry, nationality, the Emirate you reside in, Date of Birth, mobile number and email address.

11. Upload the required documents.

12. Make the payment for opening a traffic file.

Step 3: Pass the theory test and go through the internal practical training

After opening your traffic file, you then need to go to the Emirate Driving Company (EDC) with your traffic file number to register for the theory classes and test. While you are at EDC, you will also need to enroll for parking and yard training and test. This is referred to as internal practical training.

Required documents:

You will need to present the following documents at EDC:

• Traffic File Number

• Emirates ID

• Passport Copy

• Residency Visa Copy

• Latest Personal Photo

If you are 17 years old, you will need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your guardian. This is not required if you are 18 years and above.

After you have passed the theory test and completed the internal practical training and test, you will receive a ‘Successful Completion of Theory Exam and Internal Practical Training certificate’.

Cost

The cost varies depending on the number of classes you take, which may also vary depending on your previous driving experience. The fee for theory classes starts at Dh830.

Step 4: Issue road test date and request a training permit

Before you can start taking driving lessons, you first need to book a date for your road test. Here is how you can do it through the Tamm portal:

• Vist this link: https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en/aspects-of-life/vehiclestransportation/drivingservices/DrivingTraining/requesttoscheduleadrivingtestdate

• Log in with your UAE Pass.

• Click start.

• You will see your personal information, which will automatically filled in by your UAE Pass.

• Next, enter your traffic file number.

• Confirm the driving test location, which you selected in Step 2 (This is the centre where your final driving test will be conducted).

• Pay the fees.

• You will then receive an SMS, confirming your driving test date and location.

After you have booked your driving test date, your training permit card will also be issued.

After the road test has been scheduled you can start the ‘external practical training’ or ‘external road training’, which are the driving classes you need to take.

Required documents:

• Traffic File Number

Cost

Dh100 for issuing training permit and Dh200 for the road test.

What if I can’t take the test on the scheduled date? While you are required to book a road test before you can take driving lessons, you also have the option to reschedule the date, without any cost for rescheduling. However, if you want to postpone your driving test, you must change the date and time 48 hours prior to the scheduled date. You can reschedule the test through the TAMM portal.

Step 5: Go through at least six hours of external road training

You then need to take at least six hours of driving classes from any private driving school in Abu Dhabi, like the Emirates Driving Company.

Required documents:

To enroll in a private driving school in Abu Dhabi, you must submit the following documents:

• Traffic File Number

• Emirates ID

• Passport Copy

• Residency Visa Copy

• Personal Photo

• Training Permit

• Successful Completion of Theory Exam and Internal Practical Training

Cost:

The fees for practical training depends on your skill level, the number of classes you enrol in, and the private driving school you have selected. The lowest estimated cost for a beginner is around Dh2,000, according to Emirates Driving Company.

Once you have completed the driving lessons, you will receive a certificate for ‘successful completion of External Practical Training’.

Step 6: Pass the road test

You will then need to visit the traffic licensing department branch in Abu Dhabi that you selected at the time of opening your file to take the road test. If you pass the road test, your driving licence will then be issued.

Step 7: Get your licence

You can either collect the driving licence card from your driving school or through the Abu Dhabi Police Customer Happiness Centres.

You will receive the card through two ways:

• An e-driving licence card through your registered email or via SMS. You can also view the electronic version of your driving licence through the Abu Dhabi Police app.

• The physical driving licence card will be issued within 10 days.

Cost:

Dh315 for issuing a driving licence.

How long is a UAE driver’s licence valid for?