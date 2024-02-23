1. Hai Ramadan at Expo City

• Dates – March 9 to April 8, 2024 (to be confirmed with moon sighting).

• Timings – 5 pm to 12 am.

• Entry – Dh20 per person, additional charges applicable for some activities and workshops. Entry is free for children under five years old.

• Location – Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai.

UAE residents and visitors can look forward to a cultural and traditional experiences, family-friendly activities, iftars and suhoors and an artisanal market this Ramadan as Expo City Dubai hosts ‘Hai Ramadan’. Here is what you can expect at the month-long family event:

Iftar cannon

Expo City Dubai will again be home to the Iftar cannon, with a single shot fired to notify everyone of iftar timings each evening.

Dedicated mosque

Visitors will also be able to access a dedicated mosque located in the Sustainability District for all prayers, including Isha and the later Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.

Theatrical show for children

Younger visitors will also get the chance to watch Expo City mascots Rashid and Latifa, who will star in the 'Quest to find the Moon' theatrical show in Al Wasl Plaza. There will also be immersive workshops and games that teach the values of Ramadan, such as kindness and compassion, and encourage children of all ages to embrace the spirit of Ramadan.

Iftar and suhoor at Expo City

Visitors can also indulge in a variety of delicious food and beverage outlets across the site. Iftars, suhoors and Ramadan treats will be on offer at more than 20 outlets and food carts.

Vibrant traditional Souq and arcade games

You can also explore the lively souq offering handmade crafts, traditional garments and Ramadan-themed items. There will be a ‘Grandmother’s Supermarket’ or ‘Dukan Yadoo’, where children can buy candy using tokens obtained from ‘Floos (Money) Bank’ and enjoy a unique arcade gaming experience.

2. Ramadan District at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

• Dates – From March 15 to April 4, 2024

• Timings – Every day from 5 pm to 2am

• Location – Plaza Terrace, Jumeirah Emirates Towers

• Entry: Free

The Ramadan District is another open-air market showcasing the best of Emirati and regional culture during Ramadan. The marketplace will feature homegrown brands, homeware items, accessories, and a dedicated children’s area with a playground and plenty of workshops and activities.

At Ramadan District, you can experience Arabian hospitality with food trucks serving incredible delights and delicacies.

Here are some of the activities you can do at Ramadan District:

• Henna

• Calligraphy

• Board games

• Face painting

• Interactive games

• Cooking classes

3. Dubai Municipality’s Ramadan Souq

• Dates: February 17 – March 9, 2024

• Location: Old Baladiya Street (Old Municipality Street) in Souq Al Kabeer, Deira (one of Dubai's oldest open-air markets)

• Timings: 10 am – 10pm daily

• Entry: Free

Want to start getting home ready for Ramadan? You can start buying essential items at the traditional Ramadan Souq by Dubai Municipality.

In addition to shopping, you can also enjoy live cultural entertainment, and there are also kid-friendly activities.