Dubai: Dreaming of living and working in the UAE? The Green Visa offers skilled professionals the chance to call the UAE home for five years, without the need for an employer or sponsor.
There are four requirements you need to keep in mind if you want to apply for a Green Visa as a working professional in the UAE.
The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) took to its social media accounts on February 20, to highlight the criteria you need to fulfil to be eligible for the five-year long-term UAE visa.
What is the Green Visa?
The Green Visa is a five-year, self-sponsored visa, which was recently introduced by the ICP. It allows you to also sponsor your family members for a similar period of time.
In the post, ICP said that the authority may grant a foreigner a residence permit also known as a residence visa to work without a sponsor or employer in the country if he or she is a skilled worker, in accordance with the professional classification and standards approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).
To issue a Green Residence permit for a skilled worker, the following requirements must be met:
1. To obtain a work permit in the country under a valid employment contract in the country.
2. He must be a skilled worker in the first, second, or third professional level of the occupation classification approved by MOHRE.
3. The minimum educational level must be a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.
4. The monthly salary should not be less than Dh15,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies.
If you check all the boxes above, click here for a detailed guide on how to apply for a Green Visa in Dubai.