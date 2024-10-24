Dubai: If you live or work in Business Bay, getting around the area has become much easier. Now, you can skip the traffic and take an abra to key locations such as Marasi, Dubai Water Canal, and Dubai Design District, as Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) resumes its abra service in the area.

On Wednesday, October 23, RTA announced the resumption of the service to cater to residential areas around Dubai Water Canal and the Business Bay. The service operates along two lines, connecting major tourist attractions in these areas.

Not only can you avoid peak-hour traffic, but it is also an affordable option, costing just Dh2 per ride. Plus, you will enjoy a scenic journey along the way.

DC2 Route

The following marine transport stations along the Dubai Canal allow easy travel within Business Bay:

• Al Wajeha Al Maeyah Marine Transport Station

• Marasi Marine Transport Station

• Business Bay Marine Transport Station

• Godolphin Marine Transport Station

• Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station

Operating hours

The abra runs at intervals of 30 to 50 minutes, with the following schedule:

• Monday to Saturday: 8am to 10pm

• Sunday: 10am to 10pm

DC3 Route

This line connects:

• Al Jaddaf Marine Transport Station

• Dubai Design District Marine Transport Station

The route provides a convenient link between these areas, especially for those looking to connect to the Metro. Al Jaddaf Metro Station on the Green Line is located near the Al Jaddaf Marine Transport Station.

Tickets

To board the abra, tickets can be purchased from the ticketing and information offices at all marine stations. Payment can be made using cash, Nol card, credit, or debit cards. If you want to skip the queue, you can book tickets online through the RTA website – marine.rta.ae. Here’s how:

• Visit marine.rta.ae, select your area 'Dubai Canal,' then choose 'abra' and select your route from the drop-down menu.

• Choose the number of passengers and click ‘Continue’.

• Enter your full name, email address, and mobile number. Click ‘Continue’ to pay for the ticket online.

After payment, the ticket will be sent to your email. Show the ticket on your phone at the marine station, where an RTA staff member will scan the QR code.

Children under the age of five and People of Determination can travel free of charge.

